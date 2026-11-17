Robert Pattinson has officially landed the coveted James Bond role, 14 years after revealing that playing 007 was a career ambition. The British actor, now 40, was announced as Daniel Craig's successor by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday, 16 November.

The story began in 2012, when Pattinson was 26 and discussing his ambitions beyond the Twilight films. He saw himself playing the British Secret Service agent, but it happened six years earlier than the timeline he once imagined.

Robert Pattinson Had James Bond in Mind at 26

In an interview with The Sun in 2012, Pattinson said he would welcome the chance to follow Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Daniel Craig as 007.

'Yeah, I'd definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years,' he said.

Pattinson argued that a fresh-faced Bond would be the wrong direction after Craig, who had brought a harder, more weathered quality to 007. 'There'd be nothing worse than, like, "let's get a fresh-faced Bond". That would be the worst idea in the world.'

In a separate interview with ShortList published in May 2012, he elaborated on the kind of experience the next actor would need to bring to the character. A young, privileged version of the spy would be 'ridiculous', he suggested. He even joked that the first film might require Bond to appear 'with one arm or something'.

Fourteen years on, the prospect he treated as a distant possibility has become reality. Pattinson is now 40, and the timing is striking. His 2012 estimate was 20 years, meaning the role arrived six years ahead of schedule.

'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,' Pattinson said in a statement announcing his casting.

Pattinson expressed his gratitude to Amazon MGM Studios for believing in him, describing the opportunity to play James Bond as a dream come true. He also said he was excited about the partnership and the work ahead with the studio.

Robert Pattinson Was Not Among the Early James Bond Favourites

For much of the search to replace Craig, Pattinson was not widely regarded as a leading contender. Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were among the names frequently linked to the role, while Josh O'Connor and Nicholas Hoult also featured in the casting speculation.

However, Pattinson had largely remained outside the public speculation surrounding the role. According to The Sun, his involvement was kept under wraps until shortly before the announcement, making his eventual casting a surprise after months of attention focused on other potential successors.

According to The Sun, final screen tests took place at Bray Studios in Windsor in October. Citing unnamed insiders, the newspaper reported that decoy vehicles, non-disclosure agreements and other confidentiality measures were used to keep the auditions secret. These details have not been independently verified.

Amazon MGM Studios subsequently confirmed the casting, with director Denis Villeneuve expressing his enthusiasm about the decision.

'I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond,' Villeneuve said in the studio's announcement. He added that the actor had 'the timeless soul of 007' while bringing 'a spirit that is completely new'.

Pattinson has already played Batman, and his career has moved well beyond the teenage fame that followed Twilight. Taking on Bond now places him among a select group of actors entrusted with one of cinema's most recognisable roles.

He once thought he might have to wait until his mid-forties. Instead, the opportunity has arrived at 40.