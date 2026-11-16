In March 2017, eight-year-old Ki'ari Pope of Boynton Beach, Florida, suffered severe burns after accepting a boiling-water dare.

She experienced breathing problems for months before dying on 31 July, prompting scrutiny of her family's previous contact with child welfare officials.

Ki'ari had been watching YouTube videos with her cousins featuring the so-called 'Hot Water Challenge', according to relatives.

One cousin dared her to imitate a clip in which someone appeared to drink boiling water through a straw. She accepted, suffering burns to her mouth and throat.

Ki'ari Pope Underwent Surgery After the Boiling-Water Dare

The injuries required hospital treatment. Ki'ari underwent emergency surgery to remove scar tissue from her windpipe, according to contemporary reports. Her mother, Marquisia Bonner, said a subsequent tracheotomy left her daughter struggling to speak and breathe.

Hospital visits continued as the family dealt with complications. Relatives recalled Ki'ari as an energetic child who enjoyed a challenge. They said she had begun recovering her voice shortly before she died.

On the night of 30 July, Ki'ari told her mother's boyfriend that she could not breathe. He sought help, but she lost consciousness. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead early the following morning, about 40 minutes after arriving.

Bonner had given birth to Ki'ari at 13. Relatives described their close relationship, and Bonner recalled that her daughter had dreams of becoming a basketball player.

Bonner, then 22, described the shock of returning home to find police there. 'I knew there was something going on with my daughter,' she told the Sun Sentinel.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine whether her earlier burns contributed to her death. Contemporary reports did not establish that connection, and a final medical determination could not be independently verified for this article.

DCF Review Found Missed Safeguards Before Ki'ari Pope's Death

DCF records reviewed by WPTV showed that Florida's Department of Children and Families had investigated the boiling-water incident and nine other allegations involving possible abuse or neglect during Ki'ari's childhood.

Not every allegation established wrongdoing. At least one investigation, however, had verified evidence of abuse or neglect. Contemporary reporting did not identify the incident or the person responsible. Relatives challenged earlier complaints, and DCF had no open investigation when Ki'ari died.

Then-DCF Secretary Mike Carroll called her death 'truly devastating' and ordered a rapid review of the agency's dealings with the family.

A subsequent DCF assessment reported by WPTV identified missed safeguards. Investigators had not documented a mandatory referral to a child protection team after Ki'ari's burns.

Some cases were closed without adequate safety assessments, and recommended family support services were not arranged. The review said the assigned investigator had recently completed training and could have benefited from additional supervisory guidance.

The agency concluded those failures did not contribute to her death, although they may have left her in a high-risk environment. That finding concerned DCF's handling of the case, not a medical determination about the burns.

Following the tragedy, relatives sought help with funeral expenses. Ki'ari's relative Diane Johnson also urged parents to monitor dangerous online challenges.

'Parents, talk to your kids about these challenges,' Johnson told WPEC. 'Watch what they're watching.'