Country music singer Stella Parton sounded a nationwide alert from an early voting booth in Tennessee this week, alleging that an electronic ballot terminal repeatedly switched her selection to Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn.

The outspoken recording artist, sharing her experience on Facebook following an early ballot cast in Nashville, urged voters across the country to inspect their selections meticulously, claiming she had to correct the digital interface three times before it accurately captured her vote.

Warning electors not to permit officials to rig the contest, Parton declared that she would never support Blackburn, who is currently seeking the Tennessee governorship with the vocal backing of Donald Trump, according to HuffPost.

The public complaint arrived alongside reports from voters in neighbouring Williamson County who described similar calibration difficulties with touchscreen terminals, prompting state election authorities to mount a swift defence of their systems.

Officials with the Tennessee Secretary of State confirmed that roughly 400,000 electors had already cast early ballots with only a single complaint matching Parton's description recorded, while the entertainer broadened her criticisms into an expansive condemnation of political division and executive accountability under the Republican Party.

Stella Parton Urges Voters To Check Selections

'I would never vote for her for anything,' Parton wrote about Blackburn. Her message to followers focused on taking the time to review their selections, even when others were waiting to vote.

'I'm putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously but we try not to hold up the long lines. Do it anyway. Don't let them rig this election.'

Parton's account places the alleged incident in Nashville. Her claim that the election could be rigged remains an allegation. The supplied reporting does not establish deliberate interference with the machine.

Other voters in Williamson County, Tennessee, described similar difficulties, according to WSMV. Their accounts concerned attempts to select one candidate that appeared to register as a choice for another.

'You try to push the button for the candidate that you're selecting, and it goes to another candidate,' voter Toni Fitzgerald told WSMV.

Official Response to Stella Parton's Voting Concerns

The Tennessee Secretary of State's office told WSMV that roughly 400,000 people had voted in the November election period and that it had received only one complaint matching Parton's issue.

The office's statement concerned the number of complaints it had received. WSMV's reporting also included accounts from voters describing difficulties in selecting their preferred candidate.

The office did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for a statement addressing the reports. HuffPost included the office's response to WSMV in its account of Parton's allegations and the concerns raised by other Tennessee voters.

Stella Parton Broadens Criticism of Republicans

In her Thursday Facebook post, Parton expressed frustration with the voting issue and criticised the Republican Party for political division and a lack of accountability. She described her anger as extending beyond her own experience to other voters.

'When you are an honest person like most of us are, we try to trust the process, but I'm livid over this, not only for myself but for every other voter in this country. I'm so angry by all this division in our country mainly caused by the Republican Party and their lack of accountability,' she wrote.

Parton also criticised political labels and the response to Trump's public remarks. Her comments expressed her own assessment of the president and the Republican Party.

'I'm sick of hearing; Blue, Red, far left, extreme right when half this country runs around like blind dogs in a meat house as the saying goes. Trump gets up and rattles on about another man's physique and people applaud. Have we lost our ever loving minds?' she continued.

Her criticism also extended to members of Trump's administration, including Pete Hegseth. Returning to her concerns about voting, Parton predicted, 'This voting issue will turn out like everything else they stick their noses into, a freaking disaster.'

With early voting continuing across the state, election coordinators have reiterated that redundant audit trails and paper backups safeguard every citizen's constitutional franchise.