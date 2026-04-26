US President Donald Trump and senior United States government leaders were safely evacuated after multiple shots were fired during the annual White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday evening.

The gunfire triggered an immediate lockdown at the Washington Hilton, with Secret Service agents swarming the banquet hall as hundreds of journalists, politicians and celebrities were forced to take cover. A suspect has been taken into custody and is confirmed to be alive, bringing an end to the immediate security threat.

Despite the disruption and widespread panic among attendees, dinner organisers initially announced that the event would continue. However, the situation quickly evolved, and the president's immediate movements were redirected by law enforcement directives.

Panic At White House Correspondent Dinner Shooting

The incident interrupted one of the most heavily guarded social events on the Washington calendar. Hundreds of prominent guests were seated in the banquet hall, awaiting Trump's keynote speech, when the shots rang out.

The crisis prompted a rapid evacuation protocol for the president and top administration officials. For the remaining attendees, the situation triggered immediate panic. According to reports from the Associated Press, guests ducked under banquet tables by the hundreds as law enforcement officers flooded the room. Members of the National Guard subsequently took up tactical positions inside the building to secure the perimeter and manage the crowd.

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Organisers Announce Plans To Resume Event

While some individuals were permitted to exit the premises following the initial response, authorities barred anyone from re-entering. The majority of attendees remained confined within the ballroom under strict lockdown.

Seeking to restore order, dinner organisers addressed the crowd directly from the stage. They informed the remaining guests that there would be an 'announcement shortly' and confirmed their initial intention to proceed, stating, 'we will be resuming shortly'.

The security breach highlights historical vulnerabilities at the venue. The Washington Hilton has hosted the dinner for years, but generally remains open to regular hotel guests during the high-profile gathering. Security operations have typically prioritised the main ballroom, implementing minimal screening for individuals moving through the wider hotel. In previous years, this approach has created openings for disruptions in the lobby and other public spaces, occasionally forcing security personnel to remove individuals who unfurled banners or staged demonstrations.

Suspect Captured Alive Counters 'Eliminated Gunman' Rumours

Initial confusion regarding the status of the active shooter was clarified when Reuters reported that the suspect is firmly in custody. Citing informed sources, the news agency confirmed the individual remains 'alive', countering early rumours of an 'eliminated gunman' at the scene.

Following his extraction from the Hilton, President Trump released a statement confirming he was not injured during the disruption. Writing on his Truth Social platform, he commended the security detail for their swift intervention and expressed a desire for the evening to proceed.

Will Trump Return To The Hilton Ballroom?

'Quite an evening in D.C.,' Trump stated. 'Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.'

While the situation inside the ballroom stabilised, the surrounding capital remained on high alert with extremely tight security measures in place. Extensive cordons were established outside the hotel. A block away from the White House, party-goers heading to the Renwick Gallery found their routes blocked by police tape as streets and sidewalks were entirely sealed off.

In a subsequent update, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association confirmed that everyone in attendance is safe following the incident. Reversing earlier announcements from the stage, the association stated that the annual event will not proceed tonight and will instead be rescheduled.

Furthermore, any speculation regarding the president's return to the venue has been put to rest. According to the Associated Press, Trump will not be returning to the Hilton and is instead preparing to deliver a formal statement from the White House regarding the shooting.