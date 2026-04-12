Donald Trump's health has always been a point of contention, especially among his critics. Despite his doctors confirming he is fit to continue his job as president of the United States, some observers believe that he is not physically well.

This weekend, the president once again sparked speculation that he is unwell following his arrival in Miami to attend the UFC 327 event. Right as Trump was descending Air Force One, some users online claimed to have noticed his ankles appearing swollen.

What's Wrong With Trump's Ankles?

Since Trump is wearing a dark-coloured suit and trousers, it is difficult to determine whether his ankles are indeed swollen or not. However, some users, including journalists, insisted that they were. Discussions regarding Trump's alleged swollen ankles intensified after individuals with no stated medical background began speculating online about potential underlying conditions, though their claims could not be independently verified.

He is in Stage 2 or Stage 3 congestive heart failure it is very very obvious. He isn't on death's door necessarily but he probably has 3-5 years to live — Gordy Rogers (@RogersGord52558) April 12, 2026

'He is in Stage 2 or Stage 3 congestive heart failure. It is very, very obvious. He isn't on death's door necessarily, but he probably has 3-5 years to live,' one person wrote.

Congestive Heart Failure. All the classic signs with likely aFib — Dave Welling (@dwelling99) April 12, 2026

'Congestive Heart Failure. All the classic signs with likely aFib,' another person wrote.

Other X users made fun of Trump's ankles and likened them to an elephant's 'pillar feet.' Others, too, joked about Trump's difficulty to go down the stairs.

That right ankle seems like its a lot stiffer, & appears to be swollen the size of a baby elephant. — USA (@itkdf) April 12, 2026

'That right ankle seems like it's a lot stiffer, & appears to be swollen the size of a baby elephant,' one netizen wrote.

There’s a little hesitation on some of those steps. You can tell it’s painful. Good. — JBeeee (@jbee720) April 12, 2026

'There's a little hesitation on some of those steps. You can tell it's painful. Good,' another person wrote.

He’s counting the steps down. Get grandpa stair lifter — Terry (@Terryaq43) April 12, 2026

'He's counting the steps down. Get grandpa stair lifter,' another person commented.

Trump's Physician Reveals Unsurprising Diagnosis

Discussions about Trump's health have been very common ever since he became president. In fact, the majority of US presidents have faced questions about their physical abilities.

Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, previously addressed the visible swelling on Trump's ankles. He confirmed that Mr Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that is especially prevalent among individuals aged 70 and over. CVI is a common and generally benign condition in which the veins in the legs have difficulty transporting blood to the heart.

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Dr Barbabella also confirmed that additional tests found no signs of heart or kidney failure or systemic illness. Despite the theories surrounding Trump's health, his doctor confirmed that his overall health remains excellent.

Trump Rumoured to Make a Hospital Visit

Less than a year after Trump's physician stressed that he was in excellent health, the president sparked fresh health concerns earlier this month. Online speculation linked the president to Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, with several users waiting to see if Trump would arrive at the facility.

Further discussion about a possible hospital visit intensified after the White House announced that the president would not be making any public appearances for the rest of the day on 4 April. However, this decision was unrelated to Trump's alleged failing health. Instead, it was made due to security concerns over the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

Dr Sean Barbabella confirmed in a prior statement that Trump's ankle swelling is the result of chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in individuals aged 70 and over. Additional tests found no signs of heart or kidney failure or systemic illness. The White House has not issued a further statement on the president's health.