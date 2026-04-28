While the elite of the American political and media landscape scrambled for cover beneath linen-draped tables at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, 25 April, one man remained remarkably unmoved.

Michael Glantz, a senior talent agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has become an overnight internet sensation after footage emerged of him calmly enjoying his burrata salad while a suspected assassin named Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was apprehended just yards away.

The incident, which occurred during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, saw President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rushed to safety by Secret Service agents following reports of gunfire.

But as the ballroom fell into a state of panic and armed officers in tactical gear swarmed the stage, the man now known globally as 'Salad Guy' decided that his dinner was simply too good to abandon. But who exactly is the chill 'Salad Guy' and why didn't he panic?

The Chill 'Salad Guy' in the WHCD Shooting Went Viral

The viral clip, originally captured in the background of a CNN report and later amplified by media analyst Brian Stelter, shows Glantz meticulously forking salad into his mouth.

Shout out to THIS guy who decided to take a spoonful of his mashed potatoes while ducking and covering after tonight's WHCD shooting. No way he was passing up on that free food, even with Secret Service having their guns drawn out. 🙌 😂 pic.twitter.com/T14TxvOllC — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) April 26, 2026

In front of him, the stage is a scene of high-stakes security theatre, featuring a lone officer clutching a rifle against an empty backdrop. The contrast between the life-threatening tension of the shooting and Glantz's nonchalance has sparked his overnight popularity as an internet sensation.

Who is Michael Glantz?

Behind his popularity as the chill 'salad guy,' Glantz is highly respected as a high-powered figure in the American media industry, serving as a senior talent agent at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Glantz is based in New York and is renowned for representing some of the most recognisable faces in journalism, most notably CNN's lead political anchor, Wolf Blitzer.

Glantz is known for his sharp negotiation skills and deep connections as his role involves navigating the complex contracts and career trajectories of top-tier news personalities, which made him a guest at White House Correspondents' Dinner for years.

First Real Reason: 'Hygiene Freak' and Bad Back

Speaking to the New York Times about his refusal to join his peers on the carpet, Glantz offered a mixture of pragmatism and personal standards. According to the report, his decision was partially dictated by a pre-existing medical condition and a distaste for the venue's cleanliness.

'First of all, I have a bad back,' Glantz explained. 'I couldn't get on the floor, and if I did get on the floor, they'd have to bring in people to get me off the floor.'

Beyond physical limitations, the high-powered agent, admitted that his wardrobe played a significant role in his stoicism. 'I'm a hygiene freak. There was no freaking way I was getting in my new tux on the dirty Hilton floor. It was not happening,' he said.

Second Real Reason: New Yorker's Perspective on Chaos

Glantz, a native New Yorker, suggested that his upbringing in a city defined by constant noise and activity helped him maintain his appetite while others feared for their lives. He noted that he felt entirely safe given the massive law enforcement presence at the gala, which was attended by roughly 2,600 guests.

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As reported by Hindustan Times, Glantz viewed the unfolding security response as a spectator sport rather than a threat. 'There are hundreds of Secret Service agents hurtling themselves over tables and chairs, and I wanted to watch,' he remarked.

While the shooting has led to serious questions regarding security at the Washington Hilton and the motives of the 'Friendly Federal Assassin' suspect, Glantz remains the face of the evening's more surreal side. Despite the gravity of the assassination attempt, the CAA agent told TMZ that he found the attention 'silly' but was glad people could find some humour in the aftermath of the chaos.