Fox reporters were caught on a hot mic criticising security arrangements at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, in an embarrassing leak that has exposed what one host described as a complete shambles at the event attended by President Donald Trump on Saturday night.The audio was recorded at the Washington Hilton in Washington DC, shortly before a gunman attempted to breach the ballroom where the president was speaking to more than 2,600 guests.

The incident led to gunfire, an officer injury and the rapid evacuation of Trump and hundreds of others, prompting widespread concern over protection protocols for such high-profile events. The development has dominated headlines as of Tuesday, with the leak adding to the embarrassment for Fox News reporters covering the Trump event.

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Fox Reporters Hot Mic Leak Captures Casual Dismissal of Safeguards

In the leaked recording, Fox News host Jimmy Failla could be heard making light of the entry procedures. AOL reported the conversation, 'They have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like guys, they're not even trying anymore. I just mean like they're not even Secret Service people,' he said.

The comments were made prior to the security breach unfolding around 8.35 p.m. A widely shared Instagram reel from the event shows the reporters discussing the setup in real time on the red carpet area, with the hot mic clearly picking up their conversation.

The leak has sparked debate about attitudes toward safety at the dinner. The phrase 'not even trying' has been widely quoted in coverage of the security shambles at the Trump event.

Lax Screening and Breach Details Emerge as Attendees Speak Out

Several guests voiced unease about the security before the shots rang out. Kari Lake, a Trump ally, later wrote that security was terrible and it was the easiest access she had experienced at a presidential event. 'I can't believe how lax the security was at the White House correspondents dinner tonight,' she posted on X.

I can’t believe how lax the security was at the White House correspondents dinner tonight. Upon entering nobody asked to visibly INSPECT my ticket nor asked for my photo identification. All one had to do was flash what appeared to be a ticket and they were fine with that. When… pic.twitter.com/sLQjJDCEK1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 26, 2026

She pointed out that photo identification was not always required to verify tickets. The suspect, identified as Cole Allen from California, charged a checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives. Secret Service agents tackled him after gunfire was exchanged, injuring one officer who remains in stable condition. Chaos ensued inside the ballroom as agents swept Trump and the first lady to safety.

Reports from the scene described an eerie silence followed by panic. An FBI investigation is under way to determine how the suspect was able to get so close. The White House Correspondents' Association president urged everyone to depart the Hilton promptly.

Trump Calls for Enhanced White House Security Amid Future Event Risks

President Trump has since commented on the difficulties of protecting the hotel venue due to its layout. In the wake of the incident, he has renewed calls for a dedicated secure ballroom at the White House. Lawmakers are supporting legislation to fund the project, estimated at $400 million (£295.7 million) and would incorporate advanced protections including thick bulletproof glass and measures against drones.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028, though calls have grown to expedite it.The Fox reporters hot mic leak continues to circulate as investigators examine the full circumstances of the breach, with officials promising a thorough review to prevent similar vulnerabilities at future presidential appearances.