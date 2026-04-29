Fresh questions about Donald Trump's health erupted after viewers spotted what they claim was a strange bulge during his recent interview on 60 Minutes, with speculation ranging from medical devices to adult diapers.

The controversy began when screenshots from the interview, conducted by Norah O'Donnell, began circulating online. In the images, a visible protrusion at the back of Trump's suit trousers caught the attention of social media users.

Trump Viral 'Diaper' Photo

Within hours, the internet was flooded with theories. Some users claimed the shape suggested the president was wearing an adult diaper, while others pointed to alternative explanations. One viral post described the bulge as 'very thick,' while another user mockingly suggested it 'had its own zip code.'

The speculation gained traction partly because of the timing. Trump had just appeared in the interview days after being rushed out of a high-profile event due to a security scare, placing him firmly in the public eye.

Despite the noise, no official confirmation has been provided regarding the nature of the bulge. The White House has not issued any statement addressing the claims.

Any idea what the fuck all this is? pic.twitter.com/kTyKGPGsQz — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) April 26, 2026

⛔️Ericka Kirk accidentally grabs Trump by his diaper, and very quickly moves her hand away 😂😂🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/7haQ0T9m2f — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 25, 2026

Alternative Theories Suggest Support Device

While the more sensational claims grabbed headlines, others urged caution and offered less dramatic explanations. Some observers suggested the shape could be caused by a medical support device, such as a hip stabiliser or posture aid.

According to this theory, the device could help provide balance while sitting, especially in chairs without armrests or support. Analysts noted that Trump is rarely seen seated without a desk or podium in front of him, which added fuel to the speculation.

Others proposed the bulge might be linked to clothing structure, such as shapewear or layering beneath the suit. A few even suggested it could be a colostomy bag or another undisclosed medical apparatus, though there is no verified evidence to support these claims.

The lack of clarity has only intensified the debate, with each new theory adding to the growing list of possibilities.

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Health Concerns Grow

The incident has reignited broader concerns about Trump's physical condition. At 79, the president remains one of the oldest individuals to hold the office, and his health has been a recurring topic of discussion among critics and supporters alike.

Recent public appearances have already drawn attention, particularly after observers noted visible bruising on his hands and apparent use of heavy makeup to conceal them. These details, combined with the latest viral moment, have led some to question whether there may be underlying health issues.

Critics argue that transparency is essential, especially given the demands of the presidency. Supporters, however, dismiss the speculation as politically motivated attacks amplified by social media.

Importantly, no verified medical report has confirmed any serious health condition related to these claims.

So far, Trump and his team have remained silent on the issue. The absence of a direct response has allowed speculation to flourish unchecked, with online discussions continuing to dominate headlines.

Media analysts note that such viral moments often take on a life of their own, regardless of their factual basis. In this case, a single image has triggered a wider conversation about health, age, and transparency in political leadership.