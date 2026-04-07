Donald Trump's hands appeared swollen and discoloured as he hosted the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll in Washington on Monday, prompting a fresh wave of questions over the 79-year-old president's health and reigniting online rumours that he had recently been hospitalised.

The White House faced a jittery holiday weekend, forced to deny viral social media claims that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Officials insisted there had been no such hospital visit, yet by Monday morning attention had already shifted to the president's hands as cameras followed him across the South Lawn.

Swollen Hands Put Trump's Health Back in the Spotlight

Trump's second term, showed what appeared to be a large bruise on the back of his right hand, with observers suggesting it had been partially covered with makeup. Journalist Aaron Rupar, posting a close-up clip on X, wrote that 'the back of Trump's right hand is extremely swollen and discolored,' and the footage was quickly analysed frame by frame.

This is not the first time the president's hands have drawn attention. Since returning to the White House last year, he has repeatedly been photographed with dark, conspicuous bruises across the backs of both hands. The pattern has become familiar enough that fresh marks now prompt instant conjecture about his medical condition, his workload, and what, if anything, the public is entitled to know.

On Monday, that speculation spread in real time. Some social media users echoed the White House's previous explanations, pointing to the sheer volume of handshakes at long events. One commenter suggested that 'a long event with many handshakes can temporarily swell the hand,' paraphrasing a rationale already offered by Trump's team.

Others were markedly less convinced. One user suggested the president had 'just come off a treatment,' pointing out that it was his first public appearance in nearly a week and claiming that such gaps had followed a pattern 'for a year now.' Another went further, asserting 'He clearly gets IV at the White House, there is no other explanation.' None of these medical claims is supported by verifiable evidence, and there has been no independent confirmation of any treatment beyond what the administration has disclosed.

A post from the Rapid Response 47 account complained that 'deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.' The combative line did little to address the visual evidence that continues to appear on the president's hands.

White House Defences as Trump Bruising Becomes Routine

Trump's aides have offered shifting but overlapping explanations for the bruising. In February, after photographs again showed pronounced marks on his hands, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described him as a 'man of the people' and said the bruises were a simple by-product of constant handshakes and 'working... all day every day.' In January, ahead of the World Economic Forum, officials said he had 'clipped' his hand on a table, another everyday mishap pressed into service as a medical explanation.

Doctors not involved in Trump's care have been careful to generalise. Dr. Jonathan Reiner of George Washington University told CNN that bruising can be 'just simply a one-off thing' caused by bumping into something, while noting that blood-thinning drugs such as aspirin can make people more prone to such marks. He did not diagnose the president and spoke only about typical medical scenarios.

The question nagging at Trump's critics is not just why his hands keep bruising, but whether the pattern connects to broader concerns about his stamina and workload. Trump says he undergoes regular medical evaluations and insists he has 'aced' them all. Yet The New York Times reported last November that his public appearances had fallen by 39% compared with his first term, and that his official schedule now clusters most events between midday and 5 p.m. The White House has not disputed those figures but has resisted suggestions that they indicate declining health.

Nothing in the latest episode proves otherwise. There is no confirmed diagnosis for the swelling and discolouration, and no documentary evidence of any secret hospital stay. Without access to Trump's full medical records, much of the commentary remains speculative and should be treated with caution.

The optics, however, are harder to dismiss. The Easter Egg Roll is usually political soft power at its gentlest, with children, costumes and a president playing host. This year's event unfolded while the Iran conflict rumbled in the background, and Trump had just issued an unusually profane Easter statement threatening to strike Iran's energy and transport infrastructure if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz, ending with the line 'Praise be to Allah.'

The post drew fierce backlash from prominent conservative critics, including former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who reposted his words and accused him of betraying Christian values. 'Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness,' she wrote, adding that 'our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.'