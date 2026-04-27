The White House Correspondents' Dinner ended on high alert after a gunman breached security outside the venue, putting President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania Trump and members of his administration, at risk. The incident has raised immediate questions over whether the event received the level of protection normally associated with a presidential appearance.

Trump has publicly addressed the nation and made it clear that he stands by his security team, specifically the Secret Service. He said that everyone 'did what they were supposed to do,' noting that there were no casualties. However, critics argue that the very fact that an armed suspect got so close to the hotel perimeter points to serious security gaps.

Not a National Special Security Event

According to The Washington Post, this year's dinner did not receive the highest security designation typically applied to events attended by the president and senior officials. The Trump administration is reported to have opted for a lower level of security, a decision critics say left the crowd more vulnerable.

The report notes that for major occasions such as the State of the Union address or a presidential inauguration, the Secretary of Homeland Security can designate the gathering a National Special Security Event. That status puts the Secret Service in charge of coordinating all aspects of security with local and federal partners, from perimeter control to airspace restrictions, to ensure maximum protection.

In this case, however, the White House Correspondents' Dinner was not tagged as a National Special Security Event. Insiders told the Post that the Secret Service was tasked with protecting the ballroom and immediate surrounding areas, while D.C. police handled road closures and traffic management. It remains unclear which agency, if any, had overarching responsibility for securing the rest of the Hilton property, including entry points exploited by the alleged gunman, Cole Allen.

Breaking news: The Trump administration provided a lower level of security for the White House correspondents’ dinner than it has for other gatherings of high-ranking officials, according to officials familiar with the plan. https://t.co/FrnRGnGDHA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 26, 2026

'A Massive Security Success Story'

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Despite the criticism, other officials have praised the Secret Service for preventing any injuries. Acting attorney general Todd Blanche said he did not view the incident as a security failure because Allen was detained before he could reach the ballroom where Trump and other VIPs were gathered.

'On the contrary, it was a massive security success story. I mean, if you think about what happened as far as what we know right now, this suspect barely breached the perimeter,' he said. Blanche also said that 'the system worked' because Trump and all attendees remained safe, and that agents and officers 'did exactly what they were trained to do.'

Trump Decided to Attend the Dinner Last Minute

A DC government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also offered an explanation for why the dinner did not receive National Special Security Event status. The official said that top‑tier security designations are usually confirmed well in advance for events the president is expected to attend, but Trump only decided to go to this year's dinner at the last minute.

'This is a dinner that he might not go to at the last minute and is not annually attended by him. The State of the Union can only occur with the president, the WHCD has occurred many times without POTUS,' the source said.

After the incident, Trump told reporters that if he believed the Secret Service had mishandled the situation, he 'would be the first person to complain.' Instead, he said he was satisfied that his detail 'did exactly what they were supposed to do' on Saturday night, even as critics, security experts and some local officials continue to question why the dinner did not receive the highest level of protection available.