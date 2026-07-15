Donald Trump 'had no time' for son Barron until he became politically useful, according to a viral claim circulating online, with a TikTok creator alleging that the youngest Trump spent much of his childhood during the president's first term in Washington largely out of sight and struggling for attention.

The claim, which centres on Barron Trump's reported upbringing in the White House between 2017 and 2021, was made by influencer Emily Weis, who said she heard details from a former assistant to Melania Trump. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

For context, Barron, now 20, has long remained the most private member of the Trump family, rarely appearing in public during Donald Trump's presidency. Unlike his older siblings, he was not involved in business or campaign activities, and his day-to-day life inside the White House was largely shielded from media scrutiny.

Barron Trump's White House Years Under Scrutiny

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According to Weis, Barron's routine was quiet and largely solitary. She claimed the then-teenager spent his time attending school, playing video games such as Fortnite, and practising sports alone on the White House grounds.

In one account shared in the video, Weis alleged that Barron would try to get his father's attention by tapping on the Oval Office window while playing outside. Donald Trump, she said, was 'super busy' and rarely able to join him.

The picture painted is of a teenager navigating an unusual upbringing within one of the most high-pressure political environments in the world, but without the kind of visible family interaction many might expect.

Weis further alleged that Barron 'never had any kids or other friends come to visit,' describing him, in second-hand terms, as 'kind of a sad kid' who at times appeared 'depressed.'

That portrayal, while striking, rests entirely on anecdotal claims relayed through a third party. There is no public record or direct confirmation from the Trump family supporting these specific assertions.

Still, the story has gained traction online, in part because Barron has remained such an unknown figure. On platforms like TikTok and X, users have reacted with a mix of sympathy and scepticism, with some questioning the credibility of the source while others pointed to the isolating nature of growing up under constant public scrutiny.

One widely shared comment described the situation as 'wild if true,' while another dismissed it as 'just more unverified gossip about a private citizen.'

Claims About Donald Trump and Barron Relationship

Weis's most controversial claim is that Barron allegedly did not have a meaningful relationship with his father 'until he became politically useful,' a remark she attributed to the unnamed former staffer. The suggestion, framed as an opinion rather than a documented fact, has drawn particular attention given Barron's increased visibility during recent political events.

It is unclear what 'politically useful' refers to in concrete terms, though Barron has appeared more frequently alongside his parents in recent years, including at campaign-related appearances. Whether that shift reflects a change in family dynamics or simply his age and public role remains open to interpretation.

Melania Trump, for her part, has previously spoken publicly about her son's upbringing, particularly when addressing criticism directed at him. In her 2024 memoir, she condemned remarks made in 2016 by comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who had amplified an online rumour about Barron's health.

'I was appalled by such cruelty,' Melania wrote. 'It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband.'

That episode underscored the degree to which Barron, despite his limited public presence, became a target during his father's presidency. Reports at the time also indicated he faced bullying at school, though details were not extensively documented.

Weis's account also suggests that Melania was the parent who 'would even sometimes make time' for Barron, while much of his schedule was handled by staff. Again, these claims remain unverified and rely on a single, indirect source.

There is, perhaps, a broader question hovering over all of this. What does a 'normal' childhood even look like when your home is the White House and half the country has already made up its mind about your family?

Barron Trump has never publicly addressed these narratives.