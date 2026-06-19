A forthcoming book has ignited fresh controversy around US President Donald Trump after alleging his private White House bedroom was routinely left littered with food wrappers, stained carpets and clutter following late-night snacking sessions.

The claims have quickly spread across social media, where many users have drawn comparisons to hygiene habits sometimes associated with people living with dementia. However, the book itself makes no medical claims, and there is no evidence linking the allegations to any health condition.

New Book Details Trump's Late Night Routine

The allegations appear in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by veteran White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

According to excerpts obtained by the Daily Mail, Trump allegedly spent many nights watching television while eating crisps, ice cream and other snacks inside his private bedroom.

The authors claim empty crisp packets, Starbucks wrappers and food containers were often left scattered around the room rather than being cleared away immediately. Housekeeping staff reportedly found themselves cleaning the bedroom each morning after the president retired for the night.

One particularly unusual claim suggests residence staff began checking rubbish bins after discovering that White House sterling silver cutlery had allegedly been thrown away with the packaging.

The book also describes carpets inside Trump's private quarters as being repeatedly stained and damp. Staff reportedly became concerned about moisture collecting beneath the carpet and the possibility of mould developing. Instead of replacing the flooring with a bath mat, workers allegedly rotated matching carpet pieces to cover the affected areas while allowing others to dry.

Dementia Comparisons

Although the book never suggests Trump suffers from dementia or any neurological illness, many online commenters quickly focused on the reported behaviour.

Several social media users claimed the descriptions reminded them of hygiene changes sometimes seen in older adults experiencing cognitive decline, particularly untidiness, poor housekeeping and neglect of living spaces.

Medical experts have long noted that some people living with dementia can experience reduced awareness of personal cleanliness or their surroundings. However, similar habits can also result from completely unrelated factors, including lifestyle, personal preference, exhaustion or simply untidy behaviour.

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Staff Allegedly Faced Daily Cleaning Challenges

Beyond the reported clutter, the authors paint a picture of White House residence staff quietly working behind the scenes to restore order every morning.

According to the book, Trump's private suite often resembled the aftermath of an overnight takeaway, with discarded packaging, food spills and stained carpets requiring regular attention.

The White House residence serves as both the president's home and one of America's most historic buildings, making daily maintenance especially important.

The authors suggest staff rarely challenged the president directly, instead choosing to quietly clean the room and replace damaged carpet sections when necessary.

The excerpts also describe Trump's reported preference for carpeted bathrooms, with staff allegedly puzzled over why sections closest to the shower frequently became soaked.

While concerns about mould were reportedly raised internally, there is no indication that any official inspection documented a health hazard.

Bedroom Claims

The book also claims Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued using separate bedrooms inside the White House, with the president reportedly occupying the room next to the traditional master bedroom.

According to Haberman and Swan, Trump frequently rearranged furniture and decorative items throughout his private quarters, sometimes moving pieces selected by the First Lady without consulting her.

Staff reportedly photographed replacement decorations for Melania to approve after furnishings disappeared into the president's bedroom.

The reported disagreements even extended beyond the residence, with the authors claiming Trump proposed redesigning parts of the White House grounds before eventually reaching a compromise with the First Lady.

Until Regime Change is released in full and Trump or his representatives directly address the specific accusations, the reported late night littering habits remain allegations rather than established fact. Even so, the vivid descriptions have already become one of the most talked about details emerging from the forthcoming book, placing the president's private living habits under an intense public spotlight once again.

None of these allegations have been independently verified, and neither Trump nor the White House has publicly responded to the specific claims contained in the published excerpts.