Donald Trump's niece, psychologist and author Mary Trump, has made one of her starkest public assessments yet of the US President's health, alleging that he is displaying troubling signs of decline that remind her of a disease she says has affected members of the Trump family.

Speaking during a one-on-one interview on The Joy Reid Show podcast, Mary Trump claimed that Alzheimer's and dementia have a family history and argued that her uncle is exhibiting behaviours she considers alarming, including being 'incapable of focusing' and 'can't stay awake'.

The claims matter because they touch on an issue that has long surrounded ageing political leaders: whether the public has a right to question the physical and cognitive fitness of those holding the world's most powerful offices. While Mary Trump did not offer a medical diagnosis and is not one of the President's treating physicians, she insisted that her concerns stem from personal experience within the family.

Mary Trump Says Alzheimer's Has Affected Members of the Trump Family

The psychologist has previously spoken publicly about the cognitive decline of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr, whose dementia Mary Trump described in her memoir 'Too Much and Never Enough'. In the podcast appearance, she again pointed to what she described as a family history of neurological deterioration and suggested that it should be taken seriously when assessing her uncle's recent behaviour.

Mary Trump, who has built a public profile as one of her uncle's fiercest critics, has frequently drawn upon her experiences growing up in the Trump family in books and interviews. Her bestselling memoir, Too Much and Never Enough, portrayed the family as deeply dysfunctional and argued that its dynamics profoundly shaped Donald Trump's personality.

The Alleged Symptoms Mary Trump Says She Sees in Her Uncle

The most notable part of the interview came when Mary Trump listed behaviours that she believes are signs of decline. She claimed that Donald Trump struggles to maintain focus and asserted that he often appears unable to stay awake. She also referred to what she described as episodes of confusion and an apparent inability to sustain attention.

'He's incapable of focusing. He can't stay awake,' she said during the interview, framing her comments as observations rather than a medical conclusion.

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Mary Trump also argued that these alleged behaviours should be viewed collectively instead of in isolation. According to her, there is a 'perfect storm' involving physical, emotional and cognitive factors that warrants public attention.

Why the Remarks Have Sparked Another Debate Over Trump's Health

Questions surrounding Donald Trump's health are hardly new. Throughout his political career, supporters and critics alike have closely scrutinised his speeches, public appearances and medical records.

The President's allies have repeatedly rejected suggestions that he is cognitively impaired, often pointing to his demanding campaign schedule and his continued engagement with domestic and international affairs as evidence of his stamina.

Mary Trump's latest comments have amplified that discussion because they come from a family member who is also a trained psychologist. Yet her claims remain allegations and do not constitute a medical diagnosis of the President.

The White House has consistently rejected suggestions that Trump is experiencing cognitive decline. In May, the administration released a memo from the President's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, stating that Trump remained in 'excellent health' and demonstrated 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function'. The neurological screening recorded a perfect score of 30 out of 30. The memo acknowledged that the President had experienced lower leg swelling and benign bruising on his hands, but maintained that there were no concerns about his ability to perform his duties.

A Family Feud That Continues to Play Out in Public

The interview also underscored the extraordinary and deeply personal nature of the long-running conflict between Donald Trump and his niece.

For years, Mary Trump has publicly criticised her uncle's behaviour, leadership, and character. Her latest remarks continue that pattern, but by invoking the family's history with Alzheimer's and dementia, she has introduced another highly sensitive dimension to the debate.

Whether her claims alter public perceptions remains uncertain. What is clear is that the remarks have reignited an already intense discussion about ageing, leadership and how much voters should know about the health of those who govern them.