Donald Trump is living in 'total absolute isolation' inside the White House, with Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump keeping their distance as he turns 80, according to biographer Michael Wolff in a searing new account of the former president's inner life.

Wolff, writing for The Daily Beast, has tracked Donald Trump and his orbit for years, chronicling both his political rise and his highly theatrical private world. His latest description paints a picture of a man who once thrived on crowds, family branding and tabloid drama now reduced to a strikingly small circle at the heart of the US government he still nominally leads. None of Wolff's most personal claims have been independently corroborated, so they should be treated with caution, but they are consistent with broader reporting about fraying relationships and a shrinking inner circle.

Trump seems to forget Barron is his son:



“Melania is an incredible mom. She has a little boy who's quite tall. And he's great. She takes great care of him” pic.twitter.com/8c7aRYnzAp — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 21, 2026

Donald Trump and the 'Gilded Fortress'

Wolff characterises Trump's current existence inside the executive mansion as something close to royal seclusion, only without the mystique. 'An old-time monarch could only dream of the total absolute isolation on display inside the gilded fortress of the executive mansion,' he wrote. 'Now at eighty years old, Donald Trump sits utterly alone.'

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On Wolff's telling, Trump is cut off on three fronts. Politically, he is said to be detached from the machinery of government: skipping important meetings, spending long stretches away from senior staff, and allowing relationships with key US allies to fray. Socially, he is surrounded by people who tell him what he wants to hear. And privately, the family brand that once underpinned the Trump myth is described as hollowed out.

'Melania remains vacant, Ivanka Trump has distanced herself, and the remaining children function more like his elite corporate employees,' Wolff said. That last line is doing a lot of work. It suggests that Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, far from offering emotional support, behave more like executives at a closely held company, their proximity to power tied to the fortunes of the patriarch rather than any normal parent–child bond.

According to Wolff, what passes for Trump's daily 'court' is now populated 'solely by professional sycophants, retainers, and parasites whose closeness is strictly transactional.' It is the kind of phrasing that is both damning and subjective. No official source is quoted to support it, and the White House has not publicly responded to the latest characterisation. Still, it reflects a critique common even among some Republicans, who have long muttered about a president at the centre of a flattery-driven ecosystem.

Family Distance Around Donald Trump

After years of very public scrutiny of Trump's family relationships, often focused on Melania's cool demeanour and Ivanka Trump's once-prominent, now far more muted, political profile. Wolff goes further, arguing that the estrangements themselves have at times been a tool. He alleges that when Trump decided to divorce his first wife, Ivana, he deliberately kept the split in the tabloids to protect the celebrity status he had built as a New York boldface name.

There is no independent confirmation of this specific claim, and Wolff himself has not produced documentary evidence to back it, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it dovetails with the well-documented fact that Trump has long understood scandal as a form of currency.

If his latest isolation is real, it has unfolded against a background of already unusual dynamics. Melania, the first third wife to serve as US First Lady, has often been publicly distant from her husband, physically and rhetorically. Yet when she does step forward, it can be with sharp force.

Melania resisted Trump's White House overhaul only to end up 'very unhappy': commentators #RawStory https://t.co/xpv5jEI2FK — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 20, 2026

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt highlighted this in April, when he criticised Melania for calling for US comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be fired after he mocked her marriage and her husband's age. The joke, Schmidt noted, was made before and unrelated to a recent assassination attempt on the president, but the First Lady still wanted Kimmel removed from his primetime slot.

'Melania Trump's demand to fire Jimmy Kimmel seems unsurprising from the first third wife to become an American First Lady in our 250-year history,' Schmidt wrote. He described her as 'severe, unsmiling and brutally indifferent,' a 'perfect match' for Trump, who had 'recently declared that he isn't a rapist or pedophile' during a '60 Minutes' appearance.

Schmidt's reference to rape and paedophilia was a pointed reminder of Trump's long-criticised association with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. None of this has led to criminal charges against Trump in that specific context, and he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but politically the association continues to haunt him.

On the Kimmel row, Schmidt went further, calling Melania's demand 'un-American.' He portrayed her as 'ill-acquainted with the First Amendment to the Constitution,' noting that she grew up 'in a Slovenian backwater under a communist government.' It is an attack that says as much about Schmidt's own anger as it does about the First Lady, but it underlines a broader unease among some conservatives about the Trumps' attitude towards criticism and free speech.

Wolff's vision of Trump moving through a half-empty West Wing, with a distant wife, a semi-absent daughter and sons who act like employees rather than children, has a grim logic. Whether every detail stands up to future scrutiny is another question. What is clear is that the former president, once defined by his crowds and his clan, is now being portrayed by former allies and long-time observers alike as a man increasingly alone at the centre of his own creation.