Melania Trump was hit by a wave of online mockery on Monday after she used X to promote her new 'Fostering the Future Accounts' initiative, with users seizing on rumours about Donald Trump's relationship with young aide Natalie Harp to taunt the first lady.

Melania urged US governors to sign up to the savings scheme, which she says is designed to help foster children build long-term financial security. In her post, she declared that 'every foster child deserves our unwavering support' and called on states 'to step up.'

The initiative sits squarely within her long-running emphasis on child welfare. Yet within hours, the policy roll-out had been almost completely drowned out by social media jokes about her marriage and Trump's reported closeness to Harp, who worked as a White House aide and now remains a prominent presence in his political orbit.

Melania Trump's Policy Push Collides With Natalie Harp Obsession

Melania's online announcement was meant to spotlight 'Fostering the Future Accounts,' an investment-style vehicle aimed at helping young people in foster care build wealth as they move into adulthood. It is the sort of technocratic, quietly consequential policy former first ladies often champion.

What she received instead was a pile-on that treated her husband's alleged personal life as fair game. Rather than engaging with the mechanics of the foster accounts, critics flooded her replies with images and memes focused on Harp.

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One X user who goes by Brown Eyed Susan posted a photograph of Trump and Harp on a golf course, appearing relaxed and close, alongside the pointed caption: 'Every husband deserves to have a girlfriend.' The same account circulated a doctored 'Beauty and the Beast' film poster, recast with Trump as the Beast and Harp as Belle, a not-so-subtle jab at the age gap and perceived dynamic.

Another user, Brenda of the North, tried to tie the policy itself into the joke, replying: 'Did your husband tell you he's fostering Natalie Harp?' It was typical of the overall tone: Melania Trump was attempting to talk about foster children's finances, while much of X was intent on discussing whether her husband had acquired a 'gal pal.'

The attacks were not policy critiques in disguise. They were straightforward digs at her marriage, using Harp as a kind of running gag. Whether one finds that fair or gratuitous depends largely on one's view of the Trumps, but the effect was undeniable. The substance of her foster proposal was mostly sidelined.

Books on Trump and Why Natalie Harp Keeps Coming Up Around Melania Trump

The renewed focus on Harp did not come out of nowhere. Trump's relationship with his aide was first dragged into the spotlight after the publication of journalist Michael Wolff's 2025 book 'All or Nothing.' Wolff described Harp's 'around-the-clock' presence at Trump's side and characterised her sometimes fawning devotion as 'very unhealthy,' reportedly worrying some in his inner circle.

According to that account, Harp left admiring notes for Trump in his personal spaces and maintained near-constant proximity, something that set her apart even in a world where aides are supposed to be ever-present. The book also claimed Trump himself explicitly contrasted Harp's total devotion with that of Melania, a comparison that clearly lodged in the minds of his critics.

Such details have since been amplified by reporting in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, which noted Harp's frequent appearances with Trump and late-night social media sessions. The pattern has fed an online rumour mill that is now deeply invested in the idea that something more than professional loyalty may be at play.

It is important to say there is no verified reporting confirming an affair between Trump and Harp. The speculation swirling on X is, as far as the public record currently shows, satire and insinuation rather than fact. Nothing is confirmed, and the more specific the insinuations get, the more they should be treated with caution.

Still, rumours have a way of hardening into narrative. With the release on 23 June of 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump' by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, interest has spiked again. The new book, which examines Trump's return to the White House, revisits his inner circle and has apparently reignited online talk about the intensity of his relationship with Harp.

That timing has been unlucky for Melania. Just as she tries to frame herself as a policy-minded advocate for vulnerable children, the public conversation around her is being yanked back towards gossip about her husband and a younger aide.

The result is a kind of digital bait-and-switch. A serious question about how states support foster children has been swallowed by a much less serious, but more emotionally satisfying, spectacle: strangers speculating about a famous couple's private life. In the process, supporters and critics alike are reminded that, for Melania, any attempt to step into the public arena risks being overshadowed by the drama orbiting the man she married.