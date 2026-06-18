Donald Trump's closest aides privately describe the 80-year-old President as 'post-sexual' and largely alone in his private quarters at the White House, according to investigative journalist Michael Wolff, who has spent nearly two decades chronicling Trump's life and presidency. Speaking about Trump's marriage and daily existence, Wolff claims staff see no evidence of a romantic life and increasingly talk about a 'missing' Melania, whose reluctance to appear beside her husband has fuelled speculation about the state of their relationship.

Wolff is not a casual observer of Trumpworld. He has written four books on the President, most famously Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which became a New York Times bestseller and helped define the early public image of Trump's administration. At the time, Trump's then-press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed the book as 'trashy fiction.' Wolff insists he had unusual access, saying he conducted more than 200 interviews with Trump and his inner circle over 18 years. His critics question his methods and flair for drama; his defenders argue that, whatever the embellishments, his core portrait of chaos has repeatedly been borne out.

The moment President Trump signs the Iran deal at the Palace of Versailles.



The agreement was finalized during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron inside the historic palace.



The signing marked a major diplomatic milestone after months of negotiations aimed at… pic.twitter.com/slt91WwA2O — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2026

In his latest round of claims, reported by the Mirror US and expanded in an interview on the Daily Beast's YouTube channel, Wolff sketches a bleak picture of Trump's private reality. This is not the gilded, hyper-masculine mogul of campaign rallies and reality television, but an ageing, restless figure who, in Wolff's telling, drifts alone between screens, staffers and social media posts.

Donald Trump Branded 'Post-Sexual' Behind Closed Doors

According to Wolff, one of the more cutting phrases now used by Trump's own team is that he is 'post-sexual.' It is a striking label for a man who has spent decades trading on a reputation for glamour, wives and mistresses.

'He's regarded among his staff as post-sexual,' Wolff told colleague Joanna Cole. 'There is at least nobody who is whispering he has a sexual relationship with anyone. Here is someone who has no comfort, no warmth, who is alone.'

The word 'alone' recurs in Wolff's description. He claims that even inside the White House, with its swarm of staff and permanent security presence, Trump moves through a strangely airless existence. The public show never really drops, he suggests, even in the most private places.

'He doesn't seem to have a personal life, he doesn't put it on display. When it is on display, it's on uncomfortable display,' Wolff said. In his view, there is no hinterland, no off-duty Donald Trump. 'He is a man by who all appearances is alone in the White House. He doesn't have anyone to tend to him, to comfort him, to love him. It is all about being a singular public person.'

Wolff goes further, arguing that Trump remains a 'public man' even 'lying in bed,' pointing to his habit of posting late into the night on his social network, Truth Social. The implication is that there is no division between the man, the brand and the campaign; the audience is always there, even when no one else is.

The Trump camp has not responded directly to Wolff's newest claims. In the absence of fresh, on-the-record rebuttals, Sanders' earlier dismissal of Fire and Fury remains the most explicit pushback from Trump's former official team on Wolff's broader body of work. Nothing in Wolff's current character sketch has been independently confirmed, so, as ever with his reporting, it should be taken with a degree of caution.

Melania Trump's Distance Deepens Questions Around Donald Trump

If Wolff's portrait of Trump is one of emotional isolation, Melania's absences are presented as the most visible symptom. The pair married in 2005 after meeting while she worked as a model in Manhattan. They share one son, Barron, now 20. Trump also has three children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, and a daughter, Tiffany, with second wife Marla Maples.

Read more Melania Trump Shock: Trump's Bizarre, Defensive Comments About FLOTUS' Body Resurface Ahead of His 80th Melania Trump Shock: Trump's Bizarre, Defensive Comments About FLOTUS' Body Resurface Ahead of His 80th

Melania's cool public demeanour has invited interpretation, sometimes veering into outright speculation. But Wolff argues that her recent distance from her husband's political life is more than just a stylistic choice. He claims she was largely absent from Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, agreeing to appear only at the very end.

'She isn't there. She isn't be his side. We went through the 2024 campaign and she was never there. Not until the final week did she make one appearance,' he said. The pattern, he suggests, continued at key moments when supportive spouses are normally centre stage.

'Even at the convention she refused to be by his side. I think we can safely say this was hostility. Even then (when she did turn up) she's on the stage with other people,' Wolff added.

He goes on to describe internal frustration within Trump's circle over Melania's positioning at events. According to Wolff, she declined to sit next to her husband in the VIP box at campaign rallies. 'She would only come into the VIP box when he had left to give his speech,' he claimed.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. The FBI has BUSTED an EXPLOSIVE DRONE terror plot that targeted President Trump's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House



They planned to blow up explosive-packed drones, and forcing crowds a "pre-staged SNIPER TEAM"



"A second wave to storm the White House gate."… pic.twitter.com/swyVxOK1Rt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 16, 2026

Those details, if accurate, are more than marital gossip. They cut against Trump's carefully honed image as the family patriarch whose name, wealth and loyalty bind everyone close. A visibly reluctant spouse, sidestepping the photo ops and VIP seats, sends a very different signal.

None of this means the marriage is definitively over, or that Wolff's interpretation is the only one. Melania Trump has rarely explained herself in public and is known for guarding her privacy. What his account does capture, though, is how the Trump project now appears, even to some of those inside it: a vast political and media machine still revolving around one man, whose private world, Wolff argues, has grown smaller, quieter and markedly more solitary.