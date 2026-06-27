Donald Trump is reportedly furious over a new book that lifts the lid on his private routines inside the White House, with accounts of late-night snacking, discarded rubbish and unusual bathroom arrangements emerging as some of its most embarrassing revelations.

The revelation that the 80-year-old leaves huge amounts of trash in his bedroom from the snacks he eats has reportedly left him “absolutely infuriated."

https://t.co/CSlcH622wR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 26, 2026

The claims appear in "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump" by veteran journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. According to people familiar with Trump's reaction, the president believes the book unfairly damages his public image and has privately rejected several of its most colourful accounts as false.

Snack Claims Draw Trump's Anger

Among the book's most widely discussed allegations is that White House staff routinely cleaned up after Trump's late-night eating habits.

Haberman and Swan write that the president frequently left empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers and ice cream cartons either in rubbish bins or on the floor after late-night snacks.

'A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,' the authors wrote.

The book also alleges that staff began paying closer attention to rubbish after discovering Trump had reportedly thrown away White House sterling silver utensils.

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Although minor compared with the political controversies that have surrounded Trump's presidency, the claims have attracted widespread attention because they offer an unusually personal glimpse inside the executive residence.

President Rejects The Book

According to Zeteo, the allegations have deeply angered Trump.

A senior Trump appointee told the outlet the stories make the president look 'so f------ gross' and said Trump has repeatedly insisted, 'I don't do that!' while dismissing the allegations as 'libel'.

The reported response is consistent with Trump's long-established practice of publicly challenging reporting he believes misrepresents him. This time, however, the dispute centres on intimate details of daily life rather than political decisions or campaign issues.

That distinction helps explain why the book has generated attention well beyond Washington, with many of its most widely shared excerpts focusing on personal behaviour rather than policy.

Bathroom Details Add to Scrutiny

The book also describes unusual maintenance routines involving Trump's private bathroom.

According to Haberman and Swan, White House staff became concerned after carpet was installed in the bathroom because the section nearest the shower was reportedly left soaked on a regular basis.

The authors write that employees worried moisture trapped beneath the carpet could eventually lead to mould. Rather than replacing the flooring, staff allegedly rotated smaller matching carpet sections so damp pieces could dry while preserving the appearance of the room.

Haberman and Swan note that staff were 'never quite sure why' the area repeatedly became wet, offering no explanation beyond their account of the maintenance concerns.

Like the stories about late-night snacking, the episode has attracted attention because it reveals aspects of daily White House life that rarely become public.

Wider Questions Inside the White House

The personal anecdotes form only part of 'Regime Change,' which examines decision-making and internal dynamics inside Trump's administration.

According to the authors, White House officials had already expressed concern before publication over reports that the book contained sensitive material drawn from inside government, including accounts involving the Situation Room.

"The fact that any of this would potentially find its way to reporters is disturbing, to say the least."@RepMikeLawler reacts to the potential leak of recordings from the White House Situation Room to New York Times reporters. pic.twitter.com/9esxRzyXer — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) June 16, 2026

Haberman and Swan also report that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright were excluded from key meetings before military action involving Iran, despite the potential implications for global energy markets.

The book further claims Trump discussed issuing broad pre-emptive pardons before leaving office, including for people working near the Oval Office.

According to the authors, administration officials have largely avoided engaging publicly with the book's contents, reflecting broader efforts to limit attention on its claims.

Image Takes Centre Stage

Speaking to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, Swan said one defining feature of the current White House has been its repeated emphasis on transparency.

Yet much of the attention surrounding 'Regime Change' has focused not on its reporting about government policy, but on the intimate accounts of life inside the presidential residence.

Trump has denied the allegations and reportedly regards them as defamatory. Even so, the episode illustrates how personal details can sometimes shape public perception as powerfully as political disputes, particularly when they concern one of the world's most closely watched public figures.

Whether every anecdote ultimately stands the test of time, the book has already achieved one thing. It has shifted the conversation away from presidential policy and towards presidential personality, placing Trump's private habits at the centre of a political story he reportedly wanted to keep out of public view.