Donald Trump's late‑night rants on Truth Social would be treated as a 'mental health crisis' if they came from anyone else, his biographer Michael Wolff has claimed, warning that the president's online behaviour raises questions about his fitness to lead the United States as he heads into the summer of 2026.

For context, Trump's relationship with Truth Social has evolved from a campaign megaphone into something closer to a real‑time stream of consciousness. The former reality TV star and current president posts prolifically on the platform he helped elevate, often bypassing staff and official channels to attack rivals, share memes and weigh in on foreign policy in the early hours.

Critics have complained about this for years, but Wolff is arguing that the sheer pattern and tone of the recent Truth Social posts mark a shift into more alarming territory.

Biographer Says Trump's Truth Social Feed Has 'Departed Reality'

The latest warning came in a recent episode of Wolff's Daily Beast podcast, titled 'Inside Trump's Head,' in which the veteran reporter dissects Trump's Truth Social output with a bluntness that even some of the president's usual critics tend to dodge.

Wolff, who has written several bestselling books on Trump's rise and time in office, described the president's Truth Social posts as 'bizarre, unhinged, irrational' and said they had 'in every possible way departed reality.'

He accused mainstream US media of effectively normalising behaviour that would be front‑page news if it came from any other world leader.

'How do you react to that? Nobody actually has quite reacted to this,' Wolff said, arguing that editors appear reluctant to state the obvious. 'There are no headlines in The New York Times that say, 'The president of the United States has flipped his lid,' which in any reasonable, fair‑minded reading of what he posts on social media... that's the conclusion that you would come to.'

It is unusually direct language, even for Wolff, whose earlier work on Trump has been criticised by allies of the president as sensationalist but has also proved uncomfortably accurate on several big calls. Here he is not just questioning judgement or temperament. He is flirting with the language of breakdown.

Night‑Time Posting Spree Fuels Mental Health Questions

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The biographer's concern centres on how obsessively Trump now uses Truth Social, and when.

According to research cited on Wolff's podcast, the president posted on his account on almost every night throughout April, missing only five nights across the month.

Many of those posts landed in the dead of night or in the small hours of the morning, and they often consisted of crude memes, rambling personal attacks and scattergun broadsides at perceived enemies.

Strip away the presidential seal and you are left with a more familiar picture. 'If this were a family member of literally anybody, anybody who stayed up all night and posted, sometimes in a night, a hundred posts, this kind of wingnut stuff, that would be a mental health crisis,' Wolff argued.

It is a crude way of putting it, but the point is hard to ignore. In any normal workplace, a chief executive behaving like this online would be hauled in by the board or gently steered towards professional help.

In Trump's case, the usual mechanisms of accountability are knotted up in politics, loyalty and fear.

'What Do You Do With A President Like This?'

Wolff pushed that dilemma to its logical, slightly bleak conclusion. On the podcast he repeatedly asked, almost rhetorically, what could or should be done about a sitting president who publishes, in his own words and in real time, statements that appear detached from reality.

'What do you do with a situation in which you have the president of the United States who is openly, without any kind of inhibition whatsoever, in print, in black and white, in his own hand, delivering these statements, which are off the beam constantly?' he asked.

He followed with an even starker comparison. 'What do you do with the clear evidence that the President of the United States is behaving in a way that for anyone else, your own family members, CEOs of other companies, would beg for an intervention?'

Wolff did not offer a clear remedy. He seemed, instead, to be articulating a broader sense of paralysis, hinting that American institutions have simply learned to live with the chaos because they cannot agree on a way to confront it. If that sounds mad, that is sort of his point.

The White House has not publicly addressed Wolff's comments. There was no immediate response from Trump's team to a request for comment on the podcast and the characterisation of his Truth Social posts.

Allies Turned Critics Say Trump Is 'Not Well'

Wolff is not the only Trump insider raising alarms over the president's Truth Social activity and wider rhetoric. Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary and once defended Trump from the podium, has become an outspoken critic since leaving the administration.

After Trump recently made a threatening remark about the destruction of 'a whole civilisation' in Iran, Grisham took to X to accuse Congress of looking the other way. 'I'm going to ask again, where is the leadership in Congress? He's clearly not well (I don't enjoy saying that) & ur nowhere to be found. This isn't 'just Trump being Trump' & u ALL know it,' she wrote.

Her comments added weight to Wolff's charge that the president's behaviour is no longer just colourful or unconventional, but potentially unsafe. When people who used to work for you start saying publicly that you are 'not well,' the usual spin starts to look flimsy.

Trump's Most Provocative Truth Social Moments

Wolff's argument rests not only on tone and timing but on the specific content that keeps appearing on Trump's Truth Social feed.

During the nationwide 'No Kings' protests in October 2025, Trump shared an AI‑generated video in which he wore a crown and piloted a fighter jet labelled 'King Trump,' apparently dumping excrement on protesters below. The symbolism was not exactly subtle, and neither was the backlash.

🚨 OMG...the President of the United States just posted himself piloting a fighter jet with "KING TRUMP" on the side and dumping mud all over Harry Sisson and No Kings protestors



To the song "Danger Zone"



He is one of a kind😭 pic.twitter.com/hKCKHqBphd — THE INTEL PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@DeIntelpatriot) June 18, 2026

In February, the president posted a meme depicting former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The image was widely condemned as racist and was eventually deleted, but only after a wave of outrage across social media and from civil rights groups.

On 12 April, Trump posted an image of himself rendered as Jesus healing a man lying in a bed, prompting a mixture of fury and disbelief from religious leaders and critics who saw it as another example of his messiah complex. Later the same month, he lashed out at Pope Leo XIV, calling him 'weak on crime' after the pontiff urged a peaceful resolution to escalating US‑Iran tensions.

'Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Put together, it is a body of work that might have once been dismissed as Trump doing his usual shock‑jock routine. Wolff's contention is that this stuff can no longer be brushed off so lightly, not when the person hitting 'post' at 3am still controls the nuclear codes.