Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and the niece of Donald Trump, has issued a stark warning regarding her uncle, alleging that the president is becoming increasingly 'erratic, belligerent, and violent' amid a supposed psychological decline.

Speaking on Big Tent USA with former White House correspondent Jessica Yellin, she said her uncle, whom she has known all her life and has written about extensively, is a 'terrified little boy' whose worsening condition should alarm the public. She claimed that his recent bellicose rhetoric and threats directed at Iran are not merely political theatre, but reflect a long-standing and untreated condition that has worsened significantly with age.

The 61‑year‑old daughter of Donald's late brother, Fred Trump Jr, first laid out her assessment in her 2020 bestseller Too Much and Never Enough, and has since argued in interviews that his mental and physical health has entered what she described to journalist Steven Beschloss last month as a 'downward spiral.' Her latest comments sharpen that critique and anchor it to Donald's recent rhetoric about Iran, which she and Yellin both characterised as disturbingly unhinged.

Donald Trump, 'Perfect Storm' And A Family History Of Illness

Mary told Yellin the current moment amounted to a 'perfect storm' for Donald. In her view, he is someone who has 'lived for decades with longstanding, undiagnosed, and untreated psychiatric disorders,' and like many untreated illnesses, they have worsened with age.

She pointed to several strands that, taken together, she believes paint a troubling picture. Donald has reportedly undergone multiple cognitive assessments, which he has publicly boasted about passing. At the same time, Mary noted, Alzheimer's disease runs in the family: Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr, lived with the condition for almost a decade. She suggested the public talk of tests and brain scans hints at deeper concerns behind the scenes, telling Erin Burnett in January, there have been MRIs 'we've heard about but have no specific information about.'

She is both a trained clinician and a bitter family critic, which gives her unusual proximity but not neutral standing. She told Yellin that her uncle 'simply cannot stay awake during the day unless people are talking about him', calling that apparent dependence on attention the only thing that keeps him alert. She also referred to a string of visible physical issues, swelling in his ankles, bruising on his hands, and difficulty walking as part of a wider pattern that, in her view, has compounded his impulsivity and lack of self‑control.

'There is so much happening simultaneously that it shouldn't surprise us he's becoming increasingly erratic, belligerent, and violent,' she said.

Nothing in her analysis is medically confirmed, and Donald has not disclosed any diagnosis, so, as ever with long‑distance psychological assessments, her claims should be treated with caution.

Iran Threats And The 'Bloodlust' In Donald Trump's Rhetoric

Her comments came days after Donald used his social media platform Truth Social to issue a sweeping threat to Iran. Responding to what he claimed were Iranian threats to assassinate him, he wrote that '1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow' if Tehran attempted to kill or harm 'the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!'.

He went on to say that orders had already been given and that the US military was prepared 'for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran — PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!.'

Mary seized on that as an example of the escalation she fears. 'Just listen to his rhetoric about Iran. It's completely unhinged,' she told Yellin. The host, hardly a dispassionate observer herself, replied that there was 'a bloodlust to it that's deeply unnerving' a choice of words that clearly resonated with Mary's own framing.

She insists that what the public is seeing now is not a sudden transformation but the endgame of a lifelong pattern. In January, her uncle's condition appears to be 'getting rapidly worse,' arguing that his age, possible cognitive decline and what she believes are untreated psychiatric disorders are all 'compounded' together. She cited his 'inability to stay on topic,' his rambling speech and moments when 'it seems that he's not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he's speaking to' as warning signs.

'Terrified Little Boy' And The Psychology Of Power

Where Mary moves beyond political commentary into something more clinical and more personal is in her description of the emotional core she believes drives Donald.

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'He has always been a terrified little boy,' she told Yellin. In her telling, the adult Trump is defined by a single overwhelming fear: being exposed as a loser. Within the Trump family, she said, her grandfather Fred Sr treated being a 'loser' as 'essentially a death sentence, literally or metaphorically.' Mary argues that Donald watched what happened to her father, Fred Jr, who fell out of favour after choosing a career as a pilot rather than joining the property empire and died at 42.

From that, she constructs a psychological through‑line. Trump, she claims, spends 'every waking moment' trying to avoid being revealed as the failure he secretly believes himself to be, becoming what she calls a 'black hole of need.' The tragedy, as she frames it, is that the thing he has always wanted most is to be loved, but that 'because of the way he was raised by a sociopathic father and a deeply dysfunctional family, he became incapable of accepting genuine love.'

Instead, she told Yellin, he tries to fill that void with 'more money, more power, more praise, more threats, and more violence.' Then came the bleak punchline: 'None of it is ever enough.'

The Trump operation, for its part, has treated Mary's diagnoses with contempt. White House communications director Steven Cheung, responding to her earlier remarks, dismissed her as a 'stone-cold loser who doesn't have a clue about anything.' He added that 'her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant.'

Between a niece who has turned family history into a public warning and loyalists who see only betrayal and fabrication, there is little common ground. For voters trying to judge the man at the centre of it, the choice may come down to which portrait of Donald feels truer: the swaggering strongman he presents, or the frightened child his own relative insists still runs the show.

As the campaign trail intensifies, her claims provide a controversial, clinical perspective on a figure who remains at the centre of global political scrutiny, though her status as both a trained professional and a family critic necessitates that these claims be treated with the caution due to any non-neutral psychological assessment.