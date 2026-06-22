Donald Trump is said to have been reworking his White House quarters while Melania Trump kept the traditional master bedroom, according to a new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Regime Change, as reported this week by the Washington Post and AP.

Nothing here is independently confirmed, so the sharper claims should be treated as allegations rather than settled fact.

AP says Melania Trump sleeps in Room 219, the Executive Residence's master bedroom, while the president uses Room 220, beside the second-floor space known as the Yellow Oval.

The book also says the couple are the first first couple to regularly sleep apart since Richard and Pat Nixon, and that staff found themselves caught in the middle as the president shifted decorative items around the private quarters.

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The news came after the book described a small but telling domestic contest inside the White House. According to the reporting, items from the corridor began moving into Trump's room in the early weeks of the new administration, at times because he carried them himself, and reminders that some pieces had been chosen by Melania were brushed aside.

The detail is almost absurd on its face, yet it says plenty about how the Trumps appear to occupy the same building without quite sharing the same idea of home.

White House Bedroom Became A Power Statement

What makes the story travel is not the furniture, but the instinct behind it. Haberman and Swan portray Trump as someone who does not merely live in a space, but tries to dominate it.

AP says the president fitted his bedroom with gold and other flourishes, pulling in some objects from the corridor where his wife had selected the decor during his first term, and doing so while Melania was away from Washington. That is a very Trump kind of anecdote, frankly, equal parts petty and revealing.

The book also places the bedroom row inside a wider pattern of clashes over the White House itself. AP reported that Melania had previously overseen Rose Garden renovations and objected to Trump's plan to pave over the area for a patio reminiscent of Mar-a-Lago, while the authors said the East Wing was later demolished to make room for the ballroom project.

The private grievance, in other words, sits inside a much larger argument about who gets to shape the house, and in what image.

Ballroom Fight Turns A Domestic Story Political

The ballroom project has become its own political brawl. AP said the East Wing has been demolished and the ballroom is now estimated at $400 million, while Reuters has reported that the plan drew criticism over cost and oversight after the East Wing, which housed first lady offices and staff, was torn down to make way for the build.

That means the quarrel over interiors is no longer just about taste. It is about money, power and the willingness of a president to remake the building around himself.

That is why this little episode has landed so widely. It is not really about a mirror, a lamp or a bit of corridor decor. It is about a president who appears to treat the White House less like a shared residence and more like a place to assert ownership, instinct and style, even when the first lady is elsewhere.

The story is small, but the symbolism is not. That part is hard to miss, even if some of the detail still feels a bit mad.