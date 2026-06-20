Donald Trump is now 'utterly alone' in the White House, cut off from daughter Ivanka and locked in a 'vacant' marriage with First Lady Melania, according to author Michael Wolff, who set out the claims in a new Substack preview for an upcoming episode of Inside Trump's Head, a podcast from The Daily Beast.

For context, Wolff has spent years chronicling Donald Trump's life and presidency, and has frequently clashed with the Trump camp over his reporting. His latest piece tees up a podcast episode in which he and co‑host Joanna Coles dissect what they call the former property developer's 'strange relationships with the women closest to him over the course of his 80 years,' and how those dynamics have shaped the man now sitting in the Oval Office.

Wolff frames the discussion as an attempt to understand 'how a president with no visible emotional support system governs', arguing that Donald Trump's approach to power, image and intimacy is inseparable from his private life. It is not a flattering portrait, and it comes from a writer who has already weathered legal salvos from the Trump family.

Read more Donald Trump 'Very Interested' in Banning Social Media for Teens, Lara Trump Reveals Donald Trump 'Very Interested' in Banning Social Media for Teens, Lara Trump Reveals

Donald Trump In A 'Gilded Fortress'

In the Substack essay trailed by The Daily Beast, Wolff describes Donald Trump's current routine in the White House as one of extreme seclusion, a kind of lonely court life behind closed doors in what he calls a 'gilded fortress.'

He writes: 'An old-time monarch could only dream of the total absolute isolation on display inside the gilded fortress of the executive mansion. Now at eighty years old, Donald Trump sits utterly alone.'

That sense of isolation, Wolff argues, is not only political. He points to reports that the president spends long stretches holed up away from senior staff, skipping strategic meetings, and presiding over fraying relationships with top allies, then layers on the claim that the same distance applies at home. In his telling, both the First Lady and Trump's once‑indispensable daughter have stepped back from his inner circle.

The White House has not, in the material provided, offered any reply to Wolff's latest comments. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify his characterisations of private family relationships, so they should be taken as his analysis rather than established fact.

Ivanka Trump's Distance And A 'Vacant' Melania Marriage

Wolff's harshest lines are reserved for Donald Trump's closest relatives. The president's third marriage, to Melania Trump, is portrayed as largely hollow, while the once heavily promoted bond with Ivanka Trump is depicted as badly frayed.

'Melania remains vacant, Ivanka Trump has distanced herself, and the remaining children function more like his elite corporate employees,' Wolff writes. 'The daily court is populated solely by professional sycophants, retainers, and parasites whose closeness is strictly transactional.'

It is brutal stuff, but it fits a pattern. Wolff has previously suggested that Donald and Melania Trump do not share a bedroom, and he revisits the idea of a marriage running on fumes. In this latest preview, he describes Melania as a 'defiant, spectral figure' who barely took part in the campaign that put her husband in the White House.

He notes her reluctance to stand beside Donald Trump during key moments, recalling that she 'infamously refused to be at his side' on the trail, looked 'utterly awkward' at the Republican convention, and 'pulled off the remarkable feat of refusing to sit in the VIP box'. In most political operations, Wolff suggests, an absent spouse would set off frantic alarm bells. With Trump, he argues, 'it's business as usual'.

Supporters of Donald Trump would insist that Melania's low profile is a choice for privacy rather than a sign of marital breakdown, but they have not, in this case, been quoted responding to Wolff's charges. Without that counterweight, the portrayal remains heavily tilted towards the biographer's view of a 'vacant' union.

From Ivana To The Present, A Long Road To Isolation

To recall, Wolff has long argued that Donald Trump's personal and political brands have been built on how he stages his relationships. In the Substack piece, he claims the president's isolation 'began with the spectacular fracturing of the president's marriage to Ivana Trump,' his first wife.

Earlier work from Wolff has suggested that Donald Trump even used his divorce from Ivana as a kind of calculated publicity strategy, a noisy spectacle that kept his name in lights. That is not independently corroborated here, but in his new podcast preview he again treats Trump's marital upheavals as deliberate moves in a decades‑long performance.

Over three marriages, Wolff suggests, Donald Trump has ended up with a family structure that operates more like a company hierarchy than a traditional clan. The adult children who remain close, he writes, behave 'more like his elite corporate employees' than offspring, plugged into a daily 'court' of advisers and hangers‑on whose loyalty is rooted in power rather than affection.

Legal Crossfire Over Melania Trump Claims

The latest wave of commentary does not emerge from a neutral relationship. In May, a federal judge dismissed a pre‑emptive lawsuit Donald Trump filed against Michael Wolff after the writer said he had been threatened with a $1 billion defamation claim linked to comments about Melania Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania Trump's legal team had earlier sent a letter demanding a retraction and financial damages over Wolff's media appearances and a Daily Beast interview, where he was quoted saying she was part of Epstein's social circle and 'very involved' in managing the administration's Epstein‑related fallout. The Daily Beast later retracted that article.

Those legal skirmishes now hang over every new claim Wolff makes about the First Lady, and they underline how sensitive any suggestion about the Trump marriage has become. Donald Trump's lawyers have historically been quick to swat at what they see as defamatory conjecture about his private life, and there is no indication that temperature is cooling.

So when Wolff says Donald Trump 'sits utterly alone' and that Melania 'remains vacant,' he is not just picking a fight with a president, but with a family that has already tried to drag him into court over similar material. Whether that leaves Trump, in reality, quite as solitary as painted, only the people inside that 'gilded fortress' truly know.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.