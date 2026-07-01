A grieving brother has offered the most personal explanation yet for one of Washington's most talked-about relationships.

Preston Harp, the estranged brother of White House aide Natalie Harp, says his sister's fierce devotion to President Donald Trump is not romantic or scandalous, as some have speculated, but rooted in unresolved grief over their late father.

Preston, 38, told The Daily Beast that Natalie, 34, has, in his view, effectively cast Trump as a substitute paternal figure since their father's death by suicide in July 2020. His comments arrive as Natalie Harp's proximity to the president continues to draw scrutiny from journalists, security officials and now, her own family.

'She Wished She Had a Different Dad'

Preston Harp, who now lives in Nicaragua, said that Natalie was distant from their father, Robert Harp, throughout her life. 'The way my sister interacted with and treated my dad throughout the years, it was like she wished she had a different dad,' he said.

He said he witnessed the pattern repeatedly at family gatherings before he moved out at 18. 'Though I moved out at 18, I remember many Christmases, Easters, and Father's Day and Mother's Day get-togethers where I noticed this,' he said.

Preston also claimed that a dispute arose within the family over how their father's death should be publicly described.

🚨 Trump has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with 34-year-old aide Natalie Harp.



She has recently been caught sending him secret love letters, in which she says things like "you are all that matters to me." pic.twitter.com/exgVoko554 — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) June 28, 2026

Why Preston Harp Believes Trump Fills a Fatherly Void

Preston linked his sister's bond with the president directly to ideology, arguing that Trump fills a paternal void because of what he represents politically. 'I think that she does see Trump as a kind of father figure because he embodies the doctrine of American exceptionalism,' he said.

By contrast, he said their own father, who died in July 2020, never embodied that same worldview. Preston has been careful to distinguish his theory from more salacious rumours that have circulated about his sister's closeness to the 80-year-old president, framing it instead as an ideological and emotional attachment rather than anything improper.

His remarks follow a wave of reporting on Harp's role inside the West Wing, including books by veteran political journalists Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Michael Wolff, which have detailed her unusually intimate access to Trump.

President Trump's aide Natalie Harp, and her closeness to him, is documented in the new best-selling book "Regime Change", right down to her notes to him including one that reads: "You are all that matters to me" pic.twitter.com/TiUY6R60LW — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 30, 2026

White House Defends Harp Amid Security and Personal Scrutiny

Harp's attachment to Trump has drawn concern well beyond her brother. Wolff's 2025 book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, reported that the Secret Service once regarded the 'aggressiveness' of Harp's attention toward Trump as a 'potential danger' during his time as a candidate.

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Reporting has also described Harp being nicknamed the 'human printer' inside the West Wing for her habit of printing hard copies of information, including draft Truth Social posts, for the president to review. Authors have also alleged she left Trump personal handwritten notes in private spaces, including one reading, 'You are all that matters to me.'

When approached for comment, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a response. 'Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump's team,' Leavitt said. The White House did not respond to the specific claims made by Preston Harp about his sister's relationship with her father or her psychological motivations.

Trump himself is reported to have told staff that Harp was the only person, outside his wife and children, who loved him as much, and that she would never leave his side, a remark that underscores just how central she has become to his inner circle, regardless of how her family or critics interpret it.