Donald Trump is not showing signs of dementia but is 'proudly ignorant' on many issues, Tucker Carlson claimed in an interview released this week, pushing back on questions about the 79-year-old US president's fitness for office while delivering one of the more backhanded endorsements Trump has received from a former ally.

Trump has faced persistent scrutiny over his mental and physical health since returning to the White House in 2025 at the age of 79. His meandering rally speeches, public gaffes and increasingly combative appearances have fuelled accusations from critics that he is in cognitive decline. Those suspicions have only sharpened since Trump became, once again, the oldest person ever sworn in as US president.

The latest assessment comes from Carlson, the right-wing broadcaster who once ranked among Trump's most reliable media cheerleaders.

Speaking to journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro on The New York Times podcast The Interview, Carlson insisted that talk of dementia was misplaced, even as he painted an unflattering picture of Trump's knowledge and worldview.

'I should say, having spoken to him a lot in this calendar year, I detected no evidence at all of dementia, mental decline,' Carlson told Garcia-Navarro, according to the published audio. 'You hear people say, 'Well, he's gone, you know, soft.' That was not my impression at all.'

Carlson went on to argue that Donald Trump's shortcomings lay elsewhere. In his telling, the president is neither studious nor particularly curious about policy, yet remains sharply attuned to power and to the weaknesses of the people around him.

'Trump is not well-informed on a lot of topics for sure, is proudly ignorant on a lot of topics,' Carlson said. 'But he has kind of remarkable powers of insight into people and power dynamics. Like you don't get to be president by accident. The guy's smart in the ways that matter politically.'

It is a striking formulation: no dementia, but a kind of deliberate, even boastful lack of knowledge, counterbalanced by an instinctive feel for power. Coming from Carlson, it also marks another twist in a relationship that has seen-sawed from fawning praise to open hostility.

Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson And A Fractured Alliance

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The news came after a steady cooling of ties between Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, who once used his primetime Fox News platform to amplify Trump's grievances and campaign themes.

In the years that followed, Carlson recast himself as a free agent after leaving Fox and building his own media operation, and his public comments on Trump have grown more caustic.

Most notably, Carlson broke sharply with the president over the decision to go to war with Iran.

He condemned the conflict in searing terms, telling ABC News that the attack which triggered the war was 'absolutely disgusting and evil.'

On his own podcast, he argued that the real agency lay not in Washington but in Jerusalem, claiming, 'It's hard to say this, but the United States didn't make the decision here. Benjamin Netanyahu did.'

More recently, Carlson has reportedly flirted with theological language about Trump's role in American politics, at one point 'implying Trump may be 'the antichrist,' according to the original report.

The result is that Carlson now occupies a curious space in the Donald Trump universe, no longer an uncomplicated loyalist, not quite an outright enemy, but a commentator willing to defend the president on one of his most sensitive vulnerabilities while simultaneously calling him ignorant and morally suspect.

Health, Ignorance And The Politics Of Donald Trump

Carlson's remarks land in a political climate where questions about age and cognition are frequently deployed as weapons. Trump's opponents have used clips of him losing his train of thought or jumbling names as evidence that he is unfit to serve. His supporters, in turn, tend to cast such moments as harmless quirks or the product of media bias.

Against that backdrop, Carlson's distinction between dementia and 'proud ignorance' is both a defence and an indictment. It rejects the medicalised attack line while keeping alive a broader critique of Trump's preparedness and seriousness.

It also nudges the conversation away from medical records and into murkier territory, what kind of knowledge, if any, voters should reasonably expect from the person holding the most powerful office in the world.

Carlson himself is hardly a neutral witness. He has been embroiled in his own controversies, not least over accusations of amplifying extremist voices. Last autumn, he sparked anger after featuring the far-right influencer Nick Fuentes on his podcast.

‘Who cares about Fuentes? Talk about irrelevant’ — Tucker Carlson on Nick Fuentes



‘He doesn’t know anything’



‘What’s the significance of Fuentes other than as a tool to get other people to be quiet? And that may be the whole point of Fuentes, by the way’ pic.twitter.com/uzugKi89wV — RT (@RT_com) May 7, 2026

Fuentes has praised Adolf Hitler as 'cool,' claimed there is a 'genocide against white people' and told his young followers he is 'tired of hearing about slavery and the Holocaust.' Carlson's decision to give him airtime intensified criticism that parts of conservative media are drifting further into openly reactionary territory.

The fallout from that episode even spilt into the conservative commentariat. Fox News host Sean Hannity remarked that Carlson was 'not the person I knew when he was at Fox,' drawing a sharp counterattack from former colleague Megyn Kelly, who dismissed Hannity as a Trump supplicant who 'would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up.'

In that sense, Carlson's latest comments about Donald Trump do more than address a medical rumour. They reveal a media ecosystem at war with itself over how to handle a figure who still dominates Republican politics.