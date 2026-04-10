Donald Trump launched a fresh Truth Social broadside on Thursday, 9 April, branding Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones 'stupid people' with 'low IQs' as his feud with right wing media figures over Iran turned increasingly personal.

The attack followed weeks of conservative unease over the Iran campaign and came days after Kelly condemned what she described as Trump's 'vile' and 'disgusting' posts about destroying the country. Former allies have increasingly broken with the president over foreign policy, exposing the fragility of a media ecosystem that has long relied on ideological discipline and personal loyalty.

Trump's Iran Defence Turns on Former Media Allies

In his latest Truth Social post, Trump insisted the quartet had been 'fighting' him for years because, he claimed, 'they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon.' He offered no evidence for that assertion, and none of the four has publicly argued that Tehran should obtain nuclear arms, but the line helped him fold a domestic media row into his wider hard line Iran message.

He then turned to the insult that drove the story. 'They all have one thing in common: Low IQs. They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!' the president wrote, casting once reliable conservative voices as both intellectually suspect and politically disloyal.

Trump urged followers to 'look at their past, look at their record,' insisting 'they don't have what it takes, and they never did.' He said they had 'all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them,' before dismissing them as 'NUT JOBS' and 'TROUBLEMAKERS' chasing ''free' and cheap publicity'.

The attack was sweeping rather than precise. Carlson did lose his Fox News primetime slot, and Jones has been widely deplatformed, but Kelly and Owens still command large online audiences. Trump appeared less interested in accuracy than in stripping them of conservative credibility in front of his own supporters.

'Third Rate Podcasts' And 'Broken' Tucker: Trump's Targeted Jabs

Having cast them as enemies of his Iran stance, Trump moved on to mock their current platforms and personal standing. He sneered that they were hunting for 'clicks' on their 'third rate podcast[s]' and insisted 'nobody's talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA.'

pic.twitter.com/Rq3Y10udKw — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2026

Carlson received some of the sharpest abuse. Trump called the former Fox host a 'broken man' who 'couldn't even finish college,' then said he 'should see a good psychiatrist' and had 'never been the same' since Fox took him off air. It was a striking attack on a broadcaster whose interviews and monologues once helped shape Republican politics in the Trump era.

Owens, once one of Trump's loudest defenders, was written off as 'crazy' over her widely criticised claim that French first lady Brigitte Macron was born a man. Trump appeared to use the controversy to distance himself from the more conspiratorial edge of online right wing politics, even as he continued to lean on ridicule and suspicion.

Read more Trump's Own Supporters Express Anger on Truth Social Over His Attacks on Conservative Commentators Trump's Own Supporters Express Anger on Truth Social Over His Attacks on Conservative Commentators

Jones, long tolerated on the edge of the MAGA orbit despite repeated scandals, drew one of the bluntest rebukes. Trump called him 'bankrupt' and highlighted his 'horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax.' Coming from a president who has often courted Jones's audience, the language was unusually stark.

Trump ultimately branded the group 'losers,' but also insisted he still held power over them. 'As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to,' he wrote, claiming that when they call, he 'don't[s] return their calls' because he is 'too busy on World and Country Affairs.' After being ignored 'a few times,' he said, 'they go 'nasty,' just like Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown [Marjorie Taylor Greene]'.

The swipe at Greene, whose break with Trump has played out noisily in public, read like a warning to other defectors. Criticise him loudly enough and you risk being pushed into the same category of ingrates, opportunists and enemies.

MAGA, Iran And A Shrinking Inner Circle

Trump closed by trying to reclaim ideological ownership of MAGA. 'MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that,' he wrote, before declaring that 'THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE "HOTTEST" COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!'

The message was blunt. Trump cast himself and MAGA as defenders of American strength, while critics, including figures who spent years championing him on air, were recast as weak, attention seeking and soft on Iran.

What is clear is that Trump is narrowing his circle of approved voices just as scrutiny of his Iran policy intensifies. Rather than absorb dissent from once friendly media figures, he is choosing to make examples of them in public.