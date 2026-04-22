Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential conservative media personalities in the United States, has said he is 'tormented' by his past support for Donald Trump and has expressed regret over his role in shaping the president's political rise.

The remarks mark a striking reversal for a figure who once championed Trump's political agenda and campaigned alongside him during key election cycles.

Carlson Says He's 'Tormented' by Trump Support

Speaking on The Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson made a rare public admission that he feels personally responsible for contributing to Donald Trump's political success. In a conversation with his brother Buckley Carlson, he said he was 'tormented' by his involvement and offered an apology to audiences he believes were misled.

Carlson stated, 'We'll be tormented by it for a long time – I will be,' adding that he wanted to say 'I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional.' He also suggested that supporters of Trump, including himself, bore collective responsibility for the president's return to power.

The comments have drawn attention across US political media, particularly given Carlson's long-standing prominence within the conservative movement and his previous alignment with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda.

Read more 'I'm Sorry for Misleading People': Tucker Carlson Breaks From Trump With a Public Apology, Election Support Was a Mistake 'I'm Sorry for Misleading People': Tucker Carlson Breaks From Trump With a Public Apology, Election Support Was a Mistake

Break With Trump Over Iran and Foreign Policy

Carlson's latest remarks come amid a growing public split between him and Donald Trump over US foreign policy, particularly military involvement in Iran. He has criticised Trump's language on the conflict as 'vile on every level' and questioned the direction of US intervention.

The former Fox News host has also suggested that Trump acted against earlier promises regarding foreign wars, claiming the president proceeded with military escalation despite knowing the risks and political consequences.

The fallout has been accompanied by direct criticism from Trump, who has previously attacked Carlson on social media, calling him 'a low IQ person' and describing him as 'highly overrated'. The exchange reflects widening tensions within segments of the US right-wing media landscape.

From Supporter to Critic: Carlson's MAGA Journey

Carlson's political trajectory has shifted significantly over the past decade. Once a vocal sceptic of Trump, he later became one of his most visible media allies. By 2016, Carlson had begun publicly supporting Trump's candidacy, citing his appeal to conservative voters.

During Trump's first presidency, Carlson promoted elements of the MAGA platform, including the 'America First' agenda. He also echoed claims of election irregularities in 2020 and later endorsed Trump during the 2024 election cycle, even speaking at campaign events and Republican gatherings.

Despite this public support, later disclosures from legal proceedings involving Dominion Voting Systems revealed that Carlson privately expressed deep frustration with Trump, reportedly describing his presidency in private messages as a 'disaster'.

Private Messages and Fox News Fallout

Internal communications made public during litigation showed Carlson criticising Trump in stark terms, highlighting a contrast between his on-air commentary and private views. In one message, he reportedly said he 'hated' aspects of the Trump presidency, according to court documents referenced in the Dominion case.

Carlson was dismissed from Fox News in 2023 after a 14-year tenure, following a settlement related to election claims coverage. The case cost the network hundreds of millions of dollars and marked a turning point in Carlson's media career.

MAGA Tensions and Media Controversy

Carlson's public reassessment has intensified divisions within the MAGA movement. Figures such as Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones have also faced public disputes with Trump, highlighting fragmentation among conservative media voices.

Since launching his independent media platform, Carlson has continued to court controversy, including interviews with extremist figures and provocative commentary on global politics and religion. His evolving stance on Trump now adds another layer to his contentious public profile.