Donald Trump has turned his fire inward, taking aim at a prominent conservative podcaster with a viral video that has left his own political camp split. The clip, posted on X, shows the 79-year-old US president dancing as online reactions spiral into a mix of outrage and disbelief.

This goes beyond a simple jab. It points to a widening rift between Trump and influential voices who once helped shape his movement. Critics are now openly questioning how he is handling tensions linked to Iran, and Trump has responded in a way that is direct, blunt and, at times, openly mocking.

A Viral Post that Fuelled the Feud

The row intensified after a post from TrumpDailyPosts on X began circulating widely. The short clip shows Trump dancing, while familiar conservative critics appear in the background as part of the edit. The reaction online was immediate and intense.

The video picked up traction quickly, drawing both ridicule and support across political circles. It features several conservative figures who have criticised Trump and his administration, particularly over his recent foreign policy decisions and his handling of military tensions linked to Iran.

pic.twitter.com/3x24yiwgiu — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2026

In the top row of the clip are Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and Alex Jones. In the bottom row, from right, are Nick Fuentes, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Joe Kent.

The post does not name the conflict directly, but its timing is hard to ignore. It landed just as criticism from major conservative voices reached a peak, especially over Trump's approach to Iran. The imagery adds a layer of mockery, turning what is a serious policy disagreement into a viral cultural moment.

Trump Turns on Familiar Allies

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Trump's frustration has been building for some time. He has openly criticised well-known conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, accusing them of undermining his leadership. According to Salon, he dismissed his critics as 'stupid people' and questioned their influence within the movement.

The remarks, which also included a swipe at their IQ, mark a clear break from his usual alignment with right-leaning media. Rather than rallying allies, Trump is choosing to confront them directly, making it clear that loyalty now matters more to him than agreement on policy.

Carlson and Kelly have both taken issue with Trump's military rhetoric and actions. Carlson has described those actions as 'dangerous and unjustified.' Kelly, on the other hand, has voiced her concerns on her podcast and has questioned Trump's interest in Greenland.

Iran War Criticism Sparks Internal Backlash

At the centre of the dispute is Trump's handling of the Iran situation, which has drawn scepticism from commentators who once supported him. NBC News reported that Trump lashed out at conservative media figures who challenged his stance, calling them 'losers' and 'nut jobs' as part of a lengthy social media tirade.

After Trump posted on Truth Social, Candace Owens, who has recently mocked him and questioned his mental state, responded by sharing a screenshot of his post. Owens, who has described Trump as a 'lunatic' and called for action under the 25th amendment, wrote that 'it may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.'

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

Media Voices Push Back

Despite the personal attacks, Carlson and Kelly have not stepped back. They continue to challenge Trump's decisions and messaging, The Hill reported. Their criticism is finding an audience among parts of the conservative base, creating a rare moment where prominent figures are openly pushing back against a dominant political leader.

That resistance appears to be fuelling Trump's response. By using humour and viral content, he is trying to chip away at their credibility while keeping his supporters engaged. It is a strategy that blends politics with entertainment, something that has long defined his style.

A Movement Under Strain

The growing conflict between Trump and his critics is becoming harder to ignore. Reports suggest his attacks highlight an unusual level of division within his own camp, as debates over foreign policy expose deeper differences in priorities.

The dancing video may look trivial at first, but it carries weight. It shows how quickly political disagreement can spill into public spectacle. More than that, it reveals a leader willing to take on his critics in full view, determined to prove he is right, even if the fallout is messy and hard to contain.