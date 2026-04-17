Donald Trump is showing 'great deterioration' and 'accelerated' mental decline, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb claimed on Thursday 16 April, telling US television host Ari Melber that the 79-year-old president now appears 'clearly insane' and unfit for office.

Cobb served as a White House attorney during Trump's first term, handling parts of the administration's response to the Mueller investigation. He is not a Never Trump activist or a Democratic operative, but a Republican lawyer who worked inside Trump's West Wing and has over the years become one of the more vocal insiders willing to describe what he says he saw.

His latest comments came during an appearance on MSNBC's The Beat, after Melber played a montage of Trump's recent public remarks and meandering stories, including what the host described as an almost ten-minute riff about snakes at a December White House event.

Ty Cobb's Stark Assessment of Donald Trump's Mind

Cobb, now 75, did not hedge. 'This is somebody who just is lost,' he told Melber, arguing that Trump's behaviour has moved beyond the familiar bombast of his first term into something, in Cobb's view, more clinical. He cited what he called a shrinking vocabulary, escalating profanity and threats, and what he described as a near-total absence of 'frontal lobe controls' that would normally inhibit impulsive outbursts.

The attorney linked those patterns to what he said many doctors and mental health professionals would recognise as signs of dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Cobb is not a physician and did not claim to be diagnosing Trump, but he leaned heavily on specific examples that, he argued, fit textbook descriptions. One of the 'classic symptoms,' he said, was sleep-wake cycle reversal.

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According to Cobb, that pattern is reflected in Trump's social media activity. He pointed to Trump's habit of posting angry online messages between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., followed by reports of him nodding off during morning and afternoon Cabinet meetings while in office. 'So we see these screeds coming out at 4 a.m., and we see him falling asleep in Cabinet meetings in the mornings and in the afternoon. That's a classic symptom of dementia,' Cobb said.

He was equally critical of the content of some of Trump's recent stories. Referring to a presidential monologue in which Trump moved, without clear logic, between 'snakes, drapes, pens,' Cobb described it as 'just crazy' but added that such disorganised speech is 'not unheard of' in neurodegenerative conditions. He also accused Trump of misrepresenting a case involving filmmaker Rob Reiner, who Cobb said was 'murdered by a mentally incapacitated relative,' into a narrative about anger supposedly fuelled by opposition to Trump himself. The White House account could not be independently verified and should be treated with caution.

'Accelerated' Decline and the Vanishing Guardrails

Pressed on how Trump's current mental state compared with the period when he served in the administration, Cobb did not soften his language. 'It's definitely accelerated,' he said, arguing that the same narcissistic impulses were present during Trump's first term but were then constrained by senior figures who acted as guardrails.

Cobb said people like Gen. John Kelly, Gen. James Mattis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley would 'talk him out of' ideas that seemed 'out of bounds.' In Cobb's telling, those moderating influences have now gone, leaving a man he sees as increasingly impulsive without meaningful internal or external checks. 'They don't have those guardrails there today,' he warned.

Cobb went further, alleging that foreign leaders have spotted and exploited what he called Trump's 'incapacity.' He singled out Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming Netanyahu used Trump's condition to help steer major decisions about Iran, including what Cobb framed as the 'decision to go into Iran.' Cobb did not provide documentary evidence for that characterisation on air, and those claims remain uncorroborated and should be treated with caution.

“This is a man who is demented.” Donald Trump’s former White House lawyer Ty Cobb torches him. pic.twitter.com/Uhj0ZilgZB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 22, 2026

He argued that Trump's language and decision-making have grown more erratic. 'Now, his vocabulary has shrunk, he's resorted to profanity and threats, totally impulsive, suggestive of the absence of any frontal lobe controls,' Cobb said, painting a picture of a president less able to absorb new information or handle complex tasks.

In one particularly barbed remark, Cobb referred to Trump's insistence that his foe Pope Leo XIV had endorsed Iran's access to nuclear weapons, 'despite His Holiness saying exactly the opposite.' Cobb treated that claim as self-evidently false, adding, 'It just shows you how crazy this man is.' The reference to Pope Leo XIV appears historically muddled and cannot be confirmed; there is no clear public record of such an exchange.

Cobb concluded his appearance with an almost sombre tone, saying that alongside Trump's alleged difficulty in taking on new tasks and processing briefings, the 'amorality' of his rhetoric pointed to 'great deterioration' and that he found the situation 'tragic.'

The response from Trump's side has been brisk and dismissive. White House spokespeople have brushed off Cobb's analysis, accusing him of a 'severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Trump, for his part, continues to insist he is in 'perfect health' and says he has 'aced' multiple cognitive tests. None of the competing claims about his mental state has been independently verified, and without transparent medical records from qualified specialists, much of this remains in the realm of allegation rather than settled fact.