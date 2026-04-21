Donald Trump has delivered a series of confused and contradictory statements in Washington about the fragile ceasefire with Iran and upcoming peace talks in Pakistan, prompting fresh questions over whether the 79 year old president is showing signs of cognitive decline as Tehran dismisses his claims of an Iranian 'surrender' as fantasy.

The US and Iran are in fragile talks over a two week ceasefire, with Pakistan expected to host the next round and Vice President J.D. Vance set to play a central role. Against that already volatile backdrop, Trump has offered shifting accounts of who is travelling, what has been agreed and how close the two sides are to a deal, fuelling fresh scrutiny of his judgement even as any claim of cognitive decline remains medically unproven and politically charged.

Trump's 'Table Of Surrender' And Confusion Over Iran And Pakistan

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In an interview with the New York Post on Monday 20 April, Trump said Vance was already on his way to Pakistan to lead the US delegation. Within hours, US officials clarified that the team, which reportedly also includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, had not yet left Washington and was only expected to depart soon.

The confusion did not begin there. In an earlier ABC News interview, Trump had suggested Vance would not head the next round of talks at all, despite repeated signals from senior officials that the vice president would make the trip. Asked about the apparent change, Trump told ABC it was 'only because of security', suggesting threat assessments had altered the plan.

Soon after, he returned to the Post and said Vance was travelling to Islamabad after all, alongside Kushner and Witkoff. For anyone trying to follow who was actually leading US diplomacy, it was a bewildering sequence. For critics, it was another example of a president struggling to keep his own account straight.

The substance of the talks has been no clearer. On Truth Social, Trump claimed that 'almost all various points of past contention' with Iran had been resolved, including what would amount to an extraordinary concession from Tehran, the handover of its enriched uranium.

Iran's Foreign Ministry flatly denied that version of events. Spokespeople said there were 'no plans' for the next round of negotiations and called Trump's claims 'false and baseless', with some officials reportedly dismissing his rhetoric as 'table of surrender' fantasy. In Tehran's telling, there has been no such breakthrough.

At the same time, the US has accused Iran of repeatedly breaching the two week ceasefire by attacking commercial shipping. Trump has said the truce is likely to expire on Wednesday evening and insists it is 'highly unlikely' he will extend it without what he describes as a definitive deal.

Yet even as he talks up the chances of an agreement, he has made clear that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place until a final settlement is reached. Iran, for its part, says that blockade, along with the recent US seizure of an Iranian flagged cargo vessel, already amounts to a breach of the ceasefire terms.

Health Rumours, War Rhetoric And A White House Accused Of 'Unbridled Chaos'

Layered over the policy confusion is a growing argument about Trump's state of mind. Some observers and lawmakers are now openly discussing possible cognitive decline, with a number of voices again raising the 25th Amendment, the constitutional mechanism for removing a president deemed unable to carry out the duties of office.

The backdrop is hardly calming. During the standoff, Trump renewed threats to 'decimate' Iranian infrastructure, from power plants to bridges, if the Strait of Hormuz was not 'completely and safely' reopened by the ceasefire deadline. Over Easter, he launched a profane tirade about destroying Iran that former allies reportedly described as 'insanity' and 'unhinged'.

A recent poll cited in the report found that 51 per cent of Americans now believe Trump's mental sharpness has deteriorated. That perception has been driven not only by his Iran comments, but also by an earlier sex remark on stage that reportedly left a live audience silent and by his habit of lurching from triumphalism to grievance within a single interview.

Inside the administration, there are signs of strain. On Sunday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that petrol prices were unlikely to fall below $3 a gallon before 2027, offering a sober assessment of the economic consequences of conflict in the Gulf.

🚨🇺🇸 U.S. Energy Secretary Wright says that gas prices might not go below $3 a gallon until 2027, but believes that once the conflict ends prices across the board will go down pic.twitter.com/xXV4H3g9BJ — The Saviour (@TheSaviour) April 20, 2026

By Monday, Trump had dismissed Wright as 'totally wrong' and claimed fuel prices would fall 'as soon as' the war ends, even while insisting he faced 'no pressure' to strike a deal. The Guardian meanwhile painted a picture of 'unbridled chaos' over the Pakistan talks, with rival camps, late reversals and a White House unable to hold a consistent message.

Trump's public response has followed a familiar pattern. He says the US is 'winning by a lot', blames any confusion on 'Fake News', and dismisses concerns over his health as partisan attacks.

👀🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump: I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing."



"The enemy is confused."



"They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run." pic.twitter.com/FkM0kbsvhF — MoloMonitor 🇮🇹 (@MoloWarMonitor) April 20, 2026

But the unease is no longer confined to Democrats. Some Republicans, including South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, have voiced frustration after closed door briefings, saying they still lack clear answers on whether 'boots on the ground' in the region are genuinely off the table.

At the same time, House Democrats are pursuing a separate route on presidential capacity. Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin has introduced a bill to establish a Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office, a body that could, in theory, play a role if the 25th Amendment were ever invoked.

There is no public medical proof that Trump is in cognitive decline. But as his version of events drifts further from Iran's and his own messaging becomes harder to follow, the bigger question is no longer just about optics, but whether allies, lawmakers and voters still trust him to steer a crisis without deepening it.