Taylor Swift's latest Grammy nomination has reignited accusations of industry favouritism, with critics questioning why the superstar continues receiving major recognition despite the divisive reception of The Life of a Showgirl. Following the 2027 nominations announcement on 16 November, social media users challenged the Recording Academy's judgement.

Swift earned her eighth Album of the Year nomination, extending an extraordinary awards history. However, some listeners argue that repeated recognition reflects an industry preference for established names rather than musical excellence.

How Many Grammys Has Taylor Swift Won?

According to the Recording Academy, Swift has accumulated 63 Grammy nominations and 14 wins, including five nominations for 2027. She also holds the record for the most Album of the Year victories, having won four times.

Her winning albums include Fearless (2010), 1989 (2016), Folklore (2021) and Midnights (2024). Her latest nomination places her alongside Frank Sinatra with eight Album of the Year nominations.

'Grammys Are Becoming a Joke': Fans Question Taylor Swift's Nomination

Under the Recording Academy's official Instagram announcement, one commenter questioned whether artistic excellence remained the organisation's priority. The user wrote: 'At this point, the Grammy nominations are becoming a joke,' before asking why Swift continued receiving Album of the Year nominations despite what they described as poor critical reviews.

The commenter went further, suggesting the Academy should prioritise 'artistic excellence over industry favoritism'. They also claimed the awards were 'losing all credibility', reflecting frustration with the perceived predictability of major-category nominations.

Similar criticism appeared on X after Pop Base reported Swift's latest recognition. User @karlhjort_ argued that Grammy nominations appeared heavily influenced by an artist's 'stature, power & relations in the industry', citing the album's negative reception as grounds for questioning its inclusion.

this just goes to show that the Grammy noms are heavily determined by an artists stature, power & relations in the industry because there’s no way that an album that was universally panned has been nominated for AOTY https://t.co/eluc16QIYA — Kalle (@karlhjort_) November 16, 2026

'Stop Giving This Woman Nominations': Swift's Album Faces Backlash

Another X user, @Honestjinora, criticised The Life of a Showgirl, alleging that the album had received poor reviews and struggled to maintain its chart momentum. The user concluded: 'Stop giving this woman nominations she doesn't deserve!'

The life of a showgirl:

- bashed by critics for sounding like ass

- had terrible stability on the charts

- forced #1 hit opalite started plummeting down the charts after the versions.

- broke Adele’s record for biggest US debut just to freefall weeks later



Stop giving this woman… https://t.co/jJsifmUrAe — Jinora (@Honestjinora) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, @KianlovesIm questioned whether every Swift album warranted Grammy recognition. 'She doesn't deserve a nominee for every god damn album,' the user wrote, adding that they were tired of what they considered undeserved recognition.

She doesn’t deserve a nominee for every god damn album. Especially this horrible one. I’m sick of her mediocrity being awarded. https://t.co/YbMp7RmwNa — Kian 🤦🏽‍♂️ (@Kianloveslm) November 16, 2026

Are the Grammys Rewarding Reputation Over Artistic Merit?

Swift's extensive awards history raises questions about whether name recognition influences Grammy voters. However, repeated nominations alone cannot establish institutional bias or preferential treatment.

The Recording Academy's voting guidelines instruct members to evaluate recordings based on artistic and technical merit rather than popularity, commercial success or personal relationships. Voting agreements intended to influence results are also prohibited.

Will the 2027 Grammys Restore Public Confidence?

The controversy arrives ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards on 7 February 2027. Swift faces Album of the Year competition from RAYE, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo and other nominees.

Whether she wins remains uncertain, but the criticism highlights an enduring tension between awards recognition and public perceptions of artistic merit. For sceptical listeners, the question is whether music's biggest honours consistently reward excellence rather than reputation.