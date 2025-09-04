Sophie Turner has been confirmed as the next Lara Croft in Amazon's upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series. The British actress, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, will step into one of gaming's most enduring roles in a project led by writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The announcement marks a new phase for the franchise, which has seen multiple reinventions across film and video games. Turner acknowledged the responsibility of the role, paying tribute to previous portrayals by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, while promising to bring her own interpretation to the character.

New Casting Confirmed

Production is scheduled to begin on 19 January 2026. Waller-Bridge, the creator of Fleabag, will serve as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge, Variety reported. Jonathan van Tulleken, known for Shōgun and Top Boy, will direct the opening episodes.

In a statement, Turner said, 'I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She is such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I have. They are massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we are all in very safe hands.'

Waller-Bridge praised Turner as 'outrageous, brave and hilarious', saying those qualities reflected Lara Croft's spirit of adventure, according to The Wrap.

Honouring Past Portrayals

The Tomb Raider franchise has a mixed history on screen. Jolie's early 2000s films achieved commercial success, though critical response was divided. Vikander's 2018 reboot aimed to modernise the character but delivered more muted results.

By selecting Turner, Amazon appears to be aiming for a version that appeals to both long-time fans and new audiences, according to PC Gamer. The decision comes as streaming platforms increasingly invest in video game adaptations, from The Last of Us to Fallout.

Fan Reactions Divided

Response to Turner's casting has been mixed across social media. Some fans argued she does not match their image of Lara Croft, with one calling it an 'atrocious decision'. Others have expressed optimism, pointing to her performances in darker roles as evidence of her range.

One Reddit user commented, 'I can't imagine many people less Lara Croft than Sophie Turner. It's impressive they've managed to somehow go downhill with these films since the Angelina Jolie ones.'

At the same time, supporters believe Waller-Bridge's involvement could refresh the franchise with character-driven storytelling and humour, aligning with Turner's proven ability in dramatic roles.

This is dope, and I'm stoked for the real thing — Cliff (@senseicliff) September 3, 2025

Omg 🤦🏾 they’re so desperate, so scared to fail these studios consider shock value before anything else. It’s whatever lol weird but whatever — Yurie (@yurieyoung) September 4, 2025

I like her but she has no Lara Croft vibes or presence. like zero!!! and she doesnt look anything like her either. No one can touch Angelina's version. total miscast — MidnightKiss85 (@midnightkiss85) September 4, 2025

You see the name “Phoebe Waller-Bridge” and you fucking know it’s going to be poorly run, over budget, and made for a super narrow audience ensuring it’ll never turn a profit. — FleetingMinded (@FleetingMinded) September 3, 2025

Waller-Bridge behind the camera is something very different than in-front.



She ruined both Solo and Indy 5, not that those are top tier at all, but she made them both significantly worse.

But as a writer/producer and in the right role, she's solid. — Jon Kristoffersen (@toolbox1342) September 3, 2025

Franchise at a Crossroads

Turner's casting comes as Tomb Raider seeks renewed relevance after decades of shifting fortunes. Originally created by UK studio Core Design in 1996, the series remains one of the country's most recognisable gaming exports.

With Amazon investing heavily in adaptations, expectations for the project will be high. Turner has acknowledged the weight of the role and the legacy of her predecessors. The success of the series may depend on how it balances respect for the franchise's past with a modernised approach designed to capture streaming audiences worldwide.