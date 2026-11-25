Pearl Jam condemned the ICE arrests of a father and daughter at the Seattle airport on Monday, 23 November 2026, drawing criticism from conservative commentators.

The rock band's social media statement accused the US immigration enforcement system of being driven by 'cold cruelty'.

The controversy followed the arrests of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his adult daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, on 21 November. Passenger footage showed masked immigration officers detaining the pair as they tried to board an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles.

The incident prompted demonstrations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, 22 November. Protesters called for an end to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Washington state, while airport officials raised concerns about ICE's enforcement practices.

Pearl Jam Condemns Seattle Airport ICE Arrests

Pearl Jam, formed in Seattle in 1990, shared images of the demonstrations along with a statement condemning the family's treatment.

'It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch the human toll of a system driven by cold cruelty,' Pearl Jam said.

The musicians described the detention as unconscionable and linked their opposition to immigration enforcement practices to the recent US elections. They argued that Americans could exercise their political influence to challenge government policies.

Immigration lawyer Olia Catala, who represents both detainees, said the father and daughter were travelling to California for a family baptism.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged that both Mexican nationals had overstayed their visas. However, Catala said they had entered the country legally in 2015 and held valid work permits at the time of their arrest.

In a KUOW interview, Catala said Mendoza had a pending asylum application. His daughter was seeking permanent residency after marrying a US citizen.

DHS also alleged that Hernandez Mejia threw hot coffee at officers during her father's arrest and announced that she would face an assault charge.

Catala disputed the allegation that her client deliberately threw the coffee. An eyewitness who spoke to KUOW also described the spill as accidental.

Whether prosecutors have formally filed the announced assault charge remains unconfirmed.

Pearl Jam Faces Conservative Backlash Over ICE Criticism

The band's intervention drew criticism from conservative media personalities and commentators, including a retired senior immigration enforcement official.

Gregory Bovino, a retired US Border Patrol commander, accused Pearl Jam and other entertainment industry figures of prioritising undocumented immigrants over American citizens.

Conservative commentators Kurt Schlichter and Buzz Patterson criticised the band's political views and music, according to remarks reported by The Daily Beast on 24 November.

Newsmax host Carl Higbie also compared immigration enforcement to concert admission requirements. 'So do you let people into your concerts without a ticket? I'll wait,' Higbie wrote.

Beyond the online backlash, the arrests have prompted scrutiny by airport authorities.

In a statement issued on 23 November, the Port of Seattle urged federal lawmakers to intervene against such immigration enforcement operations at airports.

The commission also expressed support for the proposed Travel Without Fear Act. Introduced by Democratic senators Alex Padilla and Jacky Rosen on 18 November, the legislation seeks to restrict civil immigration enforcement operations at airports.

Meanwhile, airport officials are reviewing whether federal immigration officers adhered to appropriate protocols during the arrests.

Catala said she visited both clients at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma on 22 November. She said they were being held separately and remained distressed after their arrests.

Their immigration applications remain unresolved, and their whereabouts since Catala's reported visit have not been independently verified.