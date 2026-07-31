Only a lucky few ever get the opportunity to send their work into space, usually requiring vast fortunes, astronaut training, or high-level scientific research.

Now, a group of Oxfordshire musicians are preparing to make their own unique mark on the cosmos by having their traditional bagpipe music beamed onto the Moon.

The Laidlaw Memorial Pipe Band, based in Banbury, has joined forces with space technology firm Lonestar Data Holdings to upload digital recordings of their traditional Scottish tunes onto a lunar server.

Although space is a physical vacuum where sound cannot travel, the band's digital audio payload will sit safely stored inside an ultra-secure data centre on the lunar surface, protecting the music off-planet alongside critical global archives, commercial data, and cultural heritage.

Joking that the high-pitched drone could act as 'Earth's alien defence system' against any curious Martians, the musicians are locking in a piece of history ahead of scheduled satellite payloads launching in 2027.

'Earth's Alien Defence System'

The unusual interstellar project came together after band member Professor David Kerr, a Glasgow-born academic at the University of Oxford, struck up a friendship with astronautics entrepreneur Chris Stott.

Stott, the chief executive of American space startup Lonestar Data Holdings, is at the absolute forefront of installing lunar-based data centres designed to safeguard human information from cyber attacks, natural disasters, and political instability back on Earth. During their discussions, Stott suggested putting a distinctly Scottish sound into deep space.

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'Chris Stott told us, "It's time we had a pipe band in space, so what we're going to do is put you into a thing called a data centre, record some tunes and we're going to fire you onto the moon,"' Professor Kerr explained.

Joking about the psychological impact of the high-pitched drone, Kerr quipped: 'Imagine you're a Martian. You're just about to invade Earth, you're hiding in the moon... and suddenly you meet the martial music of the bagpipe.'

'I imagine he thought this would be the first part of the Earth's alien defence system,' Kerr added.

'The aliens would turn tail and head back to Mars. President Trump's half Scottish, so I'm sure he would buy into the whole concept.'

Protecting Data Above the Clouds

The technology behind the ambition is as serious as the music is playful. Lonestar Data Holdings is developing solar-powered, radiation-shielded server units capable of surviving the extreme thermal fluctuations of the lunar environment, where temperatures swing violently from daytime heat to freezing polar darkness.

Data centres on Earth consume vast amounts of electricity and water for cooling, while facing increasing threats from physical sabotage and cyber warfare. By placing solid-state servers on the Moon, operators can take advantage of natural radiative cooling and solar power to store humanity's most crucial knowledge safely off-planet.

Stott's company has already carried out early tests on board the International Space Station and lunar landers, proving that data can be transmitted, stored, and retrieved across deep space. The band's recordings will form part of a broader payload designed to demonstrate long-term cultural preservation in space.

A Heritage Born in Battle

The martial connection to military defence is particularly fitting for the Banbury band, which carries a distinguished military heritage forged in the trenches of the Western Front.

The group is named in honour of Sergeant-Piper Daniel Laidlaw, who remains one of only three pipers ever awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry. Known as the 'Piper of Loos', Laidlaw famously mounted the trench parapet under heavy bombardment and poison gas during the Battle of Loos in September 1915. Playing his pipes despite the heavy fire, he rallied his shaken comrades out of the trenches and into the assault.

His son, John Laidlaw, was also a decorated war hero before settling in Oxfordshire to teach bagpiping to local residents and establish the pipe band that carries his father's proud name today.

Launching to the Moon in 2027

Now, the historic sound inspired by the Laidlaw legacy is set to travel far beyond the battlefields of Europe to the silence of the lunar surface.

The satellite payloads carrying the data infrastructure are scheduled to launch at the beginning of 2027, with the pipe band's recordings expected to be transmitted directly to the Moon later that year.

Now, that historic sound is bound for the calm silence of the lunar surface, ensuring that Scotland's rich musical heritage will echo into eternity among the stars.

For the Banbury musicians, the project ensures their traditional Scottish heritage will be preserved for eternity in the calm silence of deep space, ready and waiting for any Martians who might be listening.