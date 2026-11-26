WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is facing criticism from Christian conservatives after posing topless for Maxim magazine, with one evangelical leader demanding that a megachurch pastor reconsider his recent praise of the basketball player.

Cunningham, 30, who previously played guard for the Indiana Fever, appeared on the cover of Maxim's November/December issue. Although her long blonde hair covered her breasts in the topless photographs, the shoot has sparked criticism from religious figures questioning whether it reflects her outspoken Christian beliefs.

The controversy has also put Texas megachurch pastor Josh Howerton under scrutiny after he praised Cunningham's discussion of Christianity during an appearance on podcaster Theo Von's show.

Evangelist Challenges Pastor Over Sophie Cunningham's Maxim Photos

Evangelist Justin Peters took aim at Howerton for celebrating Cunningham's willingness to discuss her faith without considering whether her public behaviour reflected the values she professed.

In a post on X, Peters criticised what he described as a recurring lack of discernment among evangelical leaders who rush to praise celebrities simply for mentioning Jesus.

'There is such a persistent lack of discernment, even (and often especially) among leaders in the evangelical world, we automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit,' Peters wrote.

Typical. There is such a persistent lack of discernment, even (and often especially) among leaders in the evangelical world, we automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit.… https://t.co/iVyrW2WYgf — Justin Peters (@JustinPetersMin) November 22, 2026

He added that these endorsements repeatedly backfire, referencing Cunningham's provocative magazine appearance as an example.

Addressing Howerton directly, Peters asked: 'Care to retract?'

The criticism follows comments from Princeton University professor and conservative Catholic scholar Robert P. George, who also questioned Cunningham's suitability as a Christian role model.

In a Facebook post, George said he appreciated her outspoken positions on patriotism and gender issues but could no longer hold her up as an example because of the photographs.

'I wouldn't want my own daughter and granddaughters to do that. Her pornifying herself in photographs for Maxim magazine makes that impossible,' he wrote.

Cunningham Says Maxim Has Changed Its Image

Cunningham previously explained her decision to participate in the photoshoot during an episode of her podcast, No Hesitation, which she co-hosts with basketball trainer Drew Hanlen.

She said her representatives initially had reservations because they associated Maxim with its previous reputation as a men's magazine. However, her representatives agreed after learning about its rebranding as a lifestyle publication.

Cunningham described the experience as enjoyable, even revealing that it took four people to help her get into a pair of leather trousers worth approximately $27,000 (£20,500).

Her Maxim interview also included comments about her religious expectations for a future husband.

'He'll be someone who is Christ-centred and can lead me in my walk with Jesus,' she said, explaining that she has a 'very high standard'.

Cunningham previously attracted attention from conservative circles after opposing transgender women competing in women's sports, saying she wanted to protect young girls in locker rooms.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended her, praising her willingness to stand up for women and girls.

However, the Maxim controversy has exposed disagreements among Christian conservatives over whether Cunningham's public image aligns with the religious values they previously celebrated.