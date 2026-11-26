American Rapper 2 Chainz has questioned the amount of medication he received after breaking ribs in a head-on collision, raising concerns about addiction in a video showing several orange prescription bottles.

The 49-year-old artist, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, posted the clip on Tuesday night, 24 November. As he held up the bottles, he criticised the pharmaceutical industry and said: 'I guess they want me to become addicted.'

The video followed a crash involving his orange Tesla Cybertruck in Atlanta on Sunday, 22 November. Epps said another driver swerved to avoid a possum before hitting his vehicle head-on. He later confirmed that he was recovering at home with broken ribs.

2 Chainz calls out the American pharmaceutical industry after he was prescribed a substantial amount of painkillers following his recent car accident:



“This is what’s wrong with America right here. I had a little accident, they want to give me all these. I guess they want me to… pic.twitter.com/05vJl3bvEZ — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 25, 2026

2 Chainz Questions Number of Prescription Bottles

In the Instagram Story, Epps showed several orange pharmacy bottles and questioned why he had been given so many after what he called a 'little accident.' He also commented on the size of the pills, saying: 'You know the smaller they are, the more geeked you're gonna be.'

He added: 'I don't need all this.' He questioned the quantity of medication and said: 'Imagine taking all this? That's why people are strung out over 10-20 dollar pills.' He also blamed what he described as 'Big Pharma' for the situation.

Complex reported the clip on 25 November. The footage did not identify the medicines inside the containers, show their dosage instructions or establish how many pills had been prescribed. Epps did not say whether he had taken any of them or identify any as opioids.

The report also noted CVS branding on the bottle caps, although this does not establish which pharmacy dispensed the medication. The footage does not establish whether the prescription was excessive or whether Epps had developed a dependence.

Rapper Says Another Driver Swerved To Avoid Possum

Epps addressed the collision on Tuesday, thanking people who had contacted him and saying he was resting with broken ribs. He denied drinking, smoking or sleeping at the wheel and said the Cybertruck had not been operating on Autopilot.

According to Epps, the other driver swerved to avoid a possum before striking his vehicle. 'The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head-on,' he wrote. Footage showed the damaged orange Cybertruck and a grey car, with debris and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Atlanta News First reported that Epps had been driving on a two-way street when the other vehicle hit him. The outlet said the precise location of the crash and the other driver's condition were unknown. The account involving the possum came from Epps and has not been independently confirmed.

Questions Remain Over Medication Details

The video has drawn attention to the amount of medication Epps said he received after the collision. However, the available footage does not establish which drugs were prescribed, how much he was instructed to take or whether all the bottles were intended for his recovery.

His comments focused on the quantity displayed and his concerns about prescription drug dependence. They do not establish that he took the medication or developed an addiction.