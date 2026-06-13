US pop and country singer Floyd Brown has died in Baton Rouge at the age of 79, with his family confirming the cause of death as cancer after what they described as a prolonged and harrowing health battle.

News of Brown's death began circulating after relatives announced that the Louisiana-born performer died on Tuesday 9 June, bringing to an end a career that stretched from early swamp pop singles in 1960 to a late-life status as a regional legend. His niece shared the news on social media, calling him 'one of the greatest,' as friends, fellow musicians and long-time fans tried to make sense of losing a man who never quite broke the big time, yet shaped an entire corner of American music.

Floyd Brown's Cause of Death and Final Years

Brown's family have said he died from cancer, a disease he had been fighting for a lengthy period before his death this month. Specific medical details have not been made public, but relatives and friends have referred to a 'long battle,' suggesting his final years were overshadowed by treatment and gradual withdrawal from performance.

The confirmation of how Floyd Brown died has not dulled the shock among those who knew him. Baton Rouge musician Chase Tyler, who credits Brown as a mentor, told local media: 'It's a shock for everyone. I don't think anyone saw it coming. Floyd was a mentor early in my career. He was always a sweetheart to me and very encouraging to the younger artists coming up behind him.'

Fans online echoed that sense of disbelief. One tribute read: 'RIP Floyd! Sympathies to his family! ! ! ! He definitely was a legend! !' Another admirer wrote simply: 'The best in the business for many many years. He will be sadly missed.'

These are hardly polished obituaries, but they say what matters. In his part of the world, Brown was the real thing.

From 'Thunderbird Beach' to '80s TV Stardom

To recall where it all started, Floyd Brown first appeared on record in 1960 with the single Thunderbird Beach. As rock'n'roll and country bled into each other across the American South, he slipped into the swamp pop scene, mixing rhythm and blues, country ballads and pop hooks into something that felt both familiar and slightly sideways.

His best-known tracks, including 'Kiss Me Just One More Time', 'I Can't Sleep If I Can't Sleep With You' and 'There Lies the Difference', earned him a loyal following across south Louisiana. They were never big national hits, but they sat on local jukeboxes for years.

In 1979, Brown released his first album, Finally, on Jimmy Rogers' Baton Rouge-based Bayou Boogie Records. A modest, small-label release, it caught him as he was: unvarnished, a bit rough round the edges, unapologetically local.

The real break came in the 1980s, when Brown entered the Nashville Network talent show You Can Be A Star and won. It should have turned a regional favourite into a national name. Instead, it exposed just how chaotic the music business can be.

The recording contract he secured through that TV victory was cancelled in a corporate reshuffle, according to reports. When he later signed with Capitol Records, the same thing happened: new executives, new priorities, Brown quietly dropped.

So the man who had out-sung hundreds of rivals on cable television never got the major-label run that usually follows such a win. His timing was brutally off, twice.

A Local Legend Whose Songs Wouldn't Quit

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Despite those setbacks, Brown never entirely disappeared. In south Louisiana, he remained a fixture, playing shows, mentoring younger acts and building the kind of grassroots loyalty that doesn't show up in sales figures but absolutely exists.

For starters, the release of The Best Of Floyd Brown in 2005 on AMG Records underlined that point. The 12-track compilation acted almost like an overdue career snapshot, gathering songs that local fans already knew by heart and packaging them for a broader audience that, frankly, had slept on him the first time round.

Tributes after his death have repeatedly returned to that dual identity: a man who brushed up against mainstream stardom but ultimately became a cult figure, rooted in Baton Rouge and its surrounding towns. Tyler's description of Brown as a mentor 'very encouraging to the younger artists coming up behind him' suggests his influence may prove harder to measure than his chart positions.

Those tributes have been pouring in from across the US and beyond since his niece posted the family's announcement. Social media users who had seen him in tiny venues decades ago shared grainy photos and half-remembered setlists. Others admitted they'd only discovered his music through later compilations yet still felt the gap his death leaves.

Nothing else has been independently verified about his health or private life, but the basic contours are clear. Floyd Brown died in Baton Rouge on 9 June after a long battle with cancer, at 79, still regarded by many as 'one of the greatest' of his era, even if that era never quite recognised him in full.

The music industry moves on quickly. South Louisiana tends to remember its own for a little longer.