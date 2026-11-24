A Dutch recruitment firm was ordered to compensate a consultant after dismissing him while he was on sick leave, following the discovery of ChatGPT severance chats on his work laptop, according to a court ruling cited by Fakti.bg.

The dispute arose after cleaning staff found messages on Nils's computer on 13 June 2025 in which he asked the AI tool about negotiating an exit payment of about £43,200. The firm dismissed him with immediate effect ten days later, having already told him in March that his fixed-term contract would end.

ChatGPT Severance Chats Prompted Dismissal

Nils began working as a consultant at the Dutch recruitment firm in January 2024. On 12 March 2025, management informed him that the firm would not renew his fixed-term contract. He went on sick leave two days later.

According to the ruling cited by Fakti.bg, colleagues found the ChatGPT history while cleaning his work laptop during his absence. Nils had asked whether £43,200 was too high to seek for his departure and whether he should open negotiations at about £69,100 to leave room for bargaining.

The dismissal letter dated 23 June set out seven grounds. These included alleged misrepresentations during recruitment, lack of co-operation with reintegration and meetings, misuse of company resources, working or applying for jobs while on sick leave, and concerns about his integrity arising from his use of ChatGPT.

Court Assessed the ChatGPT Severance Chats

The court found that the employer had relied on all seven allegations collectively to justify immediate dismissal. The firm failed to substantiate each allegation, including its claim that Nils had misrepresented himself during recruitment, so the dismissal could not stand on the grounds presented.

The court also found no evidence that the employer had barred personal use of work laptops or that Nils had shared company trade secrets with ChatGPT. His messages concerned his own employment relationship.

The court, however, regarded his conduct as partly blameworthy. Nils had used a company laptop while on sick leave to consider how to leave the firm, but the court found his conduct not sufficiently serious to warrant immediate dismissal.

Regarding the figure of about £43,200 discussed in the exchanges, the ruling stated, 'This is not sufficiently substantiated, as it is unclear on which facts and arguments ChatGPT arrived at this amount.'

Wider Questions Around ChatGPT Severance Chats

Fakti.bg published its coverage on 18 November 2026, following the court's 22 May 2026 ruling.

The court awarded Nils the equivalent of £2,571.83 in transition compensation and £3,945.59 for irregular dismissal, bringing his gross award to £6,517.42.

The court also ordered the employer to pay statutory interest and £1,363.68 in legal costs. It rejected Nils's separate request for £21,604.50 in equitable compensation.

Fakti.bg placed the Dutch dispute alongside US workplace data. Pew Research Centre found that 21% of US workers use AI for at least part of their work. An ExpressVPN survey cited by Insightful found that 74% of US employers use online monitoring tools and 62% track web-browsing logs.

Sterling conversions use the European Central Bank's reference rate of £0.86418 per euro on 22 May 2026, the date of the ruling. The proposed negotiation figures are rounded to the nearest £100.