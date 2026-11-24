A 70-year-old Protestant pastor in China remains in custody after a one-day fraud trial over church donations concluded without a verdict in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, on 12 November 2026, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW). CSW also reported that police barred observers from the courtroom and detained two human rights lawyers.

Gao Quan Fu, who has led the Light of Zion Church for 40 years, has been detained since May 2025. His wife, Pang Yu, 69, faced a separate trial on 17 November as his alleged accomplice. CSW reported that authorities had issued no public statement on the outcome of either proceeding and that no date had been set for a further hearing in Gao's case.

Chinese Pastor's Fraud Trial Centres on Voluntary Church Donations

Police detained Gao at his home on 16 May 2025, initially accusing him of a superstition-related offence. Pang was placed under surveillance at the couple's home before authorities formally arrested her in September 2025 on suspicion of fraud. Authorities revised the accusation against her husband to fraud at the same time.

CSW, a UK-based religious freedom organisation, reported that the charges stem from voluntary financial contributions from members of the Light of Zion Church. The congregation is unregistered and relies on donations to fund its meetings and pastoral work.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) lists Gao as detained for his religious activities and church leadership. It states that officials had harassed him for years for refusing to place his house church under Chinese Communist Party oversight.

Legal Challenges Before the Pastor's Fraud Trial

The proceedings at Beilin District People's Court followed a pretrial hearing on 10 August that lasted less than half a day. Gao's legal representatives reportedly sought another pretrial hearing, but without success. They also requested a postponement to gather additional evidence for his defence.

Pang had no pretrial hearing before appearing in court. She was represented by a new lawyer after her previous counsel, Ruth Wang, fled to Taiwan on 3 September.

The USCIRF stated that Gao had been denied due process. The couple's case reached the Beilin court in January 2026. Initially, both were detained at the same centre but were later transferred to separate facilities.

Health Concerns in Detention After Pastor's Fraud Trial

CSW raised particular concerns about Pang's health in detention. She has heart disease and experiences pain in her left leg, and her mental health is reportedly under strain. CSW reported that she must perform manual labour while standing for at least two hours each day.

CSW chief executive Scot Bower condemned the couple's prolonged detention and argued that they were being held for peacefully practising their faith. He described what he alleged was the growing use of false fraud charges against religious leaders as 'unacceptable' and called for the 'immediate and unconditional release' of those detained on such grounds.

Light of Zion is a sister congregation of Zion Church, which faced a nationwide crackdown in October 2025. Eight Zion Church leaders remain in detention on charges of fraud, illegal business operations or both.

The couple's son, Gao Pu, has drawn international attention to the case through his campaigning. The family has also asked Chinese judicial authorities to investigate alleged breaches of legal procedure. CSW reported that neither the Beilin court nor local police had addressed the allegations.