Jensen Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, allegedly berated an NVIDIA employee during a company call attended by about 100 staff, according to a participant interviewed by WIRED. The employee recalled Madison asking, 'Are you f***ing stupid?' after a colleague questioned workshops on OpenClaw technology. The account emerged as Huang returned to NVIDIA's California headquarters on 23 November after his reinstatement.

Huang resigned as NVIDIA's president and CEO on 12 November, following reports of an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence. Later reports also alleged a relationship with a subordinate. The board reinstated him on 23 November but said its independent investigation into possible foreign intelligence targeting would continue.

What Jensen Huang's Daughter Allegedly Said

The reported exchange took place in March during a call about an upcoming NVIDIA conference. 'I'm disappointed you asked that. Are you f***ing stupid?' Madison allegedly said. 'Your mom can build a claw.'

The participant told WIRED they did not believe the question justified the response. Madison, her brother Spencer Huang and NVIDIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

WIRED reported that current and former employees had raised concerns about the influence of Huang's children and son-in-law, all of whom hold senior positions at NVIDIA.

Employees Divided Over Huang's Return

Employees welcomed Huang on Monday with chants, applause and hugs. He promised to do better with his second chance. WIRED reported he had not sent a companywide message by Monday afternoon and was still setting up his laptop.

US President Donald Trump said he played a crucial role in persuading the board to reinstate Huang. A person close to Trump described him as irreplaceable and expected him to exercise better judgement.

Other employees saw his departure as a chance to change NVIDIA's 'one team' culture of unity and minimal bureaucracy. 'Everyone agrees that mistakes were made, the question is what we are ready to forgive,' one employee wrote internally. Another wrote: 'If Jensen comes back, I'm not doing any HR trainings ever again.'

Two former employees told WIRED that Huang regularly raised his voice at workers, sometimes in ways they considered belittling. Others questioned whether the board would hold him accountable for allegedly misleading directors about his affairs. These remain employee allegations, not established findings.

Praveen Mhapsekar, a senior system software engineer who left NVIDIA last week after disputes with managers and human resources, said he and colleagues had become uncomfortable raising concerns. He called for greater discipline and structured processes.

A public petition campaign called Stand With Jensen reportedly collected more than 10,000 signatures from purported NVIDIA employees. The company has about 49,000 employees and 18,000 contractors, according to a person familiar with its workforce. Those figures do not verify the signatories' employment.

One employee questioned the petition's authenticity, a claim WIRED could not verify. The organisers did not respond to its requests for comment.

Supporters credited Huang with creating a 'big super family,' reducing bureaucracy and supporting staff during Covid. His AI investments made many longtime employees wealthy.

NVIDIA engineering leader Jason Sequeira described the divide on LinkedIn, saying some believed Huang deserved another chance while others feared exceptions for powerful executives would set a dangerous precedent.

NVIDIA's board has said it will strengthen corporate governance while its investigation continues. The confrontation adds to concerns about influence and accountability.