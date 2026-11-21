Raquel Luechtefeld praised her husband in a Facebook post before authorities identified him as the suspect in the deaths of his wife and their three children in Plant City, Florida, on 19 November 2026. Her September 2025 message celebrating Isaac Luechtefeld's work as a mechanic resurfaced after the murder-suicide.

The news followed a 911 call from the family's home on Sparkman Road. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers heard a commotion and what sounded like gunshots at 3.29 pm. Deputies arrived at 3.40 pm and found five people dead.

In a 20 November statement, the sheriff's office identified the victims as Raquel, 34, Enoch, five, Hannah, three, and Job, one. Isaac, also 34, was identified as the suspect. Investigators said the case remained active.

Wife's Facebook Tribute Resurfaces After Family Deaths

'So proud of my hubby! He was one of the master techs featured in the Kenworth Diesel magazine release!' Raquel wrote.

The September 2025 post included a photograph of a magazine feature about Isaac's work. Colleagues described him as someone other mechanics turned to for assistance with repairs and diagnostics.

The couple's shared Facebook account also held family photographs and affectionate messages from Isaac. Beneath a wedding photograph in 2015, he wrote that his memories of their wedding day were 'beautiful only because your [sic] in them.'

'I love you Raquel Luechtefeld!' he added.

Such posts document the couple's public exchanges. They cannot establish what was happening privately in their relationship or explain the subsequent killings.

According to the newspaper's reporting, Isaac and Raquel met in Colorado and had been married for 14 years. They moved to Florida roughly six years before their deaths and went on a date night shortly before the shooting.

Raquel's sister, Rebecca Uribe, said relatives had celebrated Raquel's birthday at a surprise party at their parents' home the previous week. She recalled that Isaac appeared to be his usual self.

Sheriff's Account of the 911 Call

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described what dispatchers heard during the emergency call from the home.

'The dispatcher is listening and it's an open line and we can hear a male's voice say, "sorry buddy" and we hear a loud bang,' he told reporters.

Chronister said a young child could also be heard pleading with his father not to shoot him. Authorities have not publicly established a motive.

Isaac's mother, Beverly Apticar, said the tragedy shocked relatives, who had noticed no indication of mental health difficulties. Her account reflected the family's observations, not a medical assessment.

'This is something that nobody saw coming, and this is not who Isaac was,' she said.

Uribe described similar disbelief. 'He was such a good dad, and he was such a good husband,' she said. 'All of this blindsided us.'

She remembered the children as happy, affectionate and confident. According to Uribe, their parents homeschooled them, and they placed enormous trust in their father.

'They loved him so much,' she said.