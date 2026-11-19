A senior municipal official in northern Sweden has lost his position after his involvement in producing and appearing in pornographic films came to light.

Lars Eriksson, 56, had worked in the adult entertainment industry under the pseudonym 'Hans' since 2018, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT Nyheter. He reportedly produced several pornographic films and appeared in at least one of the productions.

The controversy emerged after two of his films resurfaced online, with releases dated 2025 and 2026. However, Eriksson maintained that he had stopped working in the industry in 2022, before becoming Jokkmokk's municipal chief executive in February 2024.

He also argued that he had no control over when the production company distributed the previously recorded material.

Eriksson had initially been temporarily relieved of his duties on 19 October before returning with responsibility for personnel, finances and budgets removed. His employment agreement had originally been scheduled to run until February 2028.

Russian Blackmail Fears Raise Security Questions

The decision to terminate Eriksson's employment was linked to concerns that his involvement in the adult film industry could make him vulnerable to blackmail by foreign intelligence services.

Municipal councillor Roland Boman stressed the importance of ensuring senior officials could not be pressured through compromising personal information.

'It is extremely important that a senior executive cannot be subjected to blackmail,' Boman said.

Olle Lundin, a professor of administrative law at Uppsala University, also warned that the circumstances could represent a security vulnerability, particularly given Jokkmokk's strategic importance. He identified Russia as the principal foreign power of concern.

The municipality is located in northern Sweden, an area with significant energy infrastructure and military activities. The Lule River system accounts for approximately 10 per cent of Sweden's electricity production, with several major hydroelectric power stations situated in the region.

The wider area is also connected to Sweden's defence operations, including the Vidsel Test Range, a major military testing and training facility.

Boman noted that Eriksson had attended meetings involving the Swedish Armed Forces. Although the information discussed was publicly available, he warned that seemingly insignificant details could become valuable intelligence when combined with other information.

There has been no confirmation that Russian intelligence operatives actually approached or threatened Eriksson.

Eriksson rejected the assessment, arguing that his previous activities should not make him vulnerable to coercion. 'The fact that I have answered your questions is the ultimate proof that the blackmail weapon must be considered ineffective,' he said.

Dismissal Comes With Seven Months' Compensation

Following the revelations, Jokkmokk's municipal executive committee held an extraordinary meeting on 4 November and agreed to terminate Eriksson's employment immediately.

He was awarded severance equivalent to seven months' salary, totalling 594,104 Swedish kronor (approximately £45,200).

Boman maintained that the decision was based on security considerations rather than the morality of Eriksson's previous occupation. Eriksson, meanwhile, disputed the suggestion that his departure was directly caused by the broadcaster's investigation.

The case raised questions about the municipality's recruitment and screening procedures. Jokkmokk confirmed Eriksson had undergone an interview and a background check involving Sweden's Security Service.

Security expert Johan Åkerlund said a closer examination of publicly available information could have uncovered the films before his appointment.