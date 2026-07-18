Prince Harry shared family updates during a surprise appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City on Thursday night. The 41-year-old royal was reportedly overheard discussing his father's health, noting that King Charles, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since 2024, is 'doing great.'

The news came days after the Duke of Sussex concluded a brief visit to the UK. He initially arrived in Britain alone after being denied taxpayer-funded security. However, on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children at Highgrove House. It marked the 77-year-old monarch's first time seeing his grandchildren since 2022, with Markle and the children making no public appearances.

Read more Prince William Reportedly 'Furious' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Reunion With King Charles Prince William Reportedly 'Furious' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Reunion With King Charles

Prince Harry Shares UK Royal Reunion Updates

An insider exclusively told Page Six that the royal spoke about his wife and children during the gala. The source reportedly overheard him telling a guest that seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet are 'happy' to be back home in California following their transatlantic journey.

'The kids are growing like weeds,' Harry reportedly mentioned to an attendee at the event. Representatives for the Duke did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the conversations.

Before heading inside the venue, the royal paused on the red carpet to speak with reporters about the FIFA World Cup. He admitted 'of course' he was upset over England losing to Argentina 1-2 in the tournament's semifinals.

The unannounced attendance caught many off guard, with various guests taking the opportunity to speak to him throughout the evening. Video footage also captured him meeting New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson, shaking hands and posing for photographs.

Duke Discusses Invictus Games At NYC Gala

Later in the evening, he took to the stage to deliver a speech focused on the Invictus Games, the multisport event for wounded military service veterans he launched in 2014. 'It is truly an honour to be here tonight to celebrate the power of sport,' his address began. 'I do not just mean the big wins and historic moments. I mean the tough losses, the sacrifices, the moments that no one ever sees.'

Continuing his remarks, he explained how athletics had shaped his early life. 'For me, sports instilled essential core values from a very young age,' he stated, noting that the British army ultimately shaped his identity.

He admitted feeling 'lost' when he hung up his uniform, explaining that he turned to sports to help him cope with the transition. 'Sport is not just entertainment and competition, sport is medicine,' he said.

Several Prominent Athletes Attend Time100 Sports Gala

The gathering brought together some of the most prominent figures in global athletics. NBA legend LeBron James closed the evening with a speech, while the guest list also included NFL icon Russell Wilson, Olympic ice skater Alysa Liu, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, and 'DWTS' pro Witney Carson.

Rubbing shoulders with these sporting figures is standard stuff for the royal, who appeared comfortable in the American environment he has called home since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Despite the recent family gathering at Highgrove House, the Duke remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William. The New York appearance highlighted his ongoing focus on veteran advocacy and international sporting events, continuing the independent public life he established after relocating to Montecito.

Is this his permanent future blueprint? The contrast between his relaxed sporting engagements and his carefully managed British homecomings leaves the question lingering without a clear answer.