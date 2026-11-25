The Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything surpassed $100 million (£76 million) at the worldwide box office by 22 November 2026, according to industry figures. However, no publicly verified evidence establishes that the convicted Theranos founder is personally entitled to a share of its profits.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the A24 documentary follows Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, during the weeks preceding her imprisonment in 2023. The filmmakers' access to the couple became complicated by negotiations over financial compensation.

The documentary's commercial success has renewed scrutiny of those negotiations, particularly following conflicting accounts of a proposed charitable donation involving Evans' original profit-sharing arrangement.

Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Surpasses $100 Million Worldwide

According to box-office figures reported by Variety, You Can See Everything generated $102.4 million (£77.82 million) worldwide. Domestic ticket sales accounted for $93.4 million (£70.98 million), with international markets contributing approximately $9 million (£6.84 million).

The documentary, which opened in US cinemas on 16 October 2026, reportedly cost approximately $7 million (£5.32 million) to produce. Its theatrical performance represents a rare commercial achievement for a documentary.

Following its box-office success, You Can See Everything became available on digital platforms on 24 November. According to film-focused X account Cinesthetic, its digital debut came just 39 days after its theatrical release.

YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, is now available on digital platforms.



The Elizabeth Holmes documentary has grossed over $102 million worldwide.



Its digital debut comes just 39 days after its theatrical release. pic.twitter.com/PIBeAEJjMC — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 24, 2026

However, gross ticket sales should not be mistaken for net profits. Cinemas retain a portion of ticket revenue, while marketing, distribution and production expenses affect the eventual financial returns.

The distinction is particularly relevant given the documentary's depiction of negotiations between Evans and the production team.

Fielder expressed concerns that compensating the documentary's subjects could compromise its editorial independence. Although the film depicts Evans relinquishing his financial arrangement, subsequent reports have raised questions about the agreement's final terms.

Disputed Profit-Sharing Deal Raises Questions About Holmes' Finances

During an interview with CBS News on 15 November, Evans estimated that his original profit-sharing arrangement could have been worth tens of millions of dollars.

That estimate has not been independently verified, and the full contractual terms remain undisclosed.

The Hollywood Reporter subsequently reported that proceeds associated with Evans' original arrangement would benefit an unnamed children's charity.

However, reporting published on 24 November indicated that Fielder and Oppenheim disputed the suggestion that Evans had retained the money before redirecting it to charity.

The proposed donation was instead described as a mutual agreement between the parties, including A24. A studio source cited in subsequent reporting said Evans relinquished his right to participate in the film's profits as part of that arrangement.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the final contractual terms or whether any charitable payment has been completed.

Holmes' financial downfall has also resurfaced in discussions on social media. X user @xConuld shared archival interview footage highlighting the contrast between Holmes' confidence in Theranos and the company's eventual collapse.

In 2015, Elizabeth Holmes went on CNBC to answer her critics: "First they think you're crazy, then they fight you, and then all of a sudden you change the world."



Theranos was valued at $9 billion. Forbes put her fortune at $4.5 billion, the youngest self-made woman billionaire… pic.twitter.com/xaIsy1ZK6r — Conuld (@xConuld) November 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Holmes faces substantial financial obligations arising from her criminal conviction. The US Department of Justice confirmed that she was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors and three counts of wire fraud.

Holmes and former Theranos executive Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani were subsequently held jointly and severally liable for approximately $452 million (£343.52 million) in restitution.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld their convictions, sentences and restitution order on 24 February 2025, as confirmed by federal government records.

Holmes' outstanding financial obligations have also attracted scrutiny on social media. X user Rin Capital questioned the circumstances surrounding Evans' reported blood-testing venture, drawing attention to Holmes' restitution obligations.

Elizabeth Holmes owes $452 million and is serving 11 years for fraud. Her partner, Billy Evans, is now raising millions for a new blood-testing company. In a documentary out last month, he says the plan is "to put the band back together and do it all again."



In the video below,… pic.twitter.com/pavgFFDuwx — Rin Capital (@0xRinFi) November 20, 2026

Holmes' restitution obligations do not, in themselves, establish a blanket prohibition on earning income.

However, Section 3664(n) of US federal law requires a person obligated to pay restitution or a fine to apply substantial resources received from any source during incarceration towards outstanding amounts.

Whether Holmes holds any contractual entitlement to the documentary's profits remains unestablished. Neither Evans' reported financial arrangement nor the proposed charitable donation demonstrates that Holmes personally received any payment.