Jennifer Barreto's Miss Universe 2026 victory has not convinced everyone. Although Puerto Rico celebrated its first home-soil win, some pageant fans believe the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski deserved the crown after her impressive answer about 'turtle mentality.'

One fan's reaction on X summed up the frustration: 'It should've been Philippines or DR...but they gave it to PR because she's the host.' The fact that Puerto Rico hosted the competition also became part of the online discussion.

Barreto was crowned at the 75th Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, 24 November. The Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Clara Vegas. Millan-Windorski finished as third runner-up. The result has started debate among viewers who felt her final answer deserved greater recognition.

Bea's 'Turtle Mentality' Answer Stood Out to the Fans

The five finalists were asked: 'What does the world need most from its leaders right now?' Bea drew on her decade of volunteering with sea turtles to explain why leaders should help others rather than pull them down.

'As someone who has been an environmentalist my whole life, I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realise that we have much to learn,' she said. She then contrasted the familiar idea of 'crab mentality' with 'turtle mentality.'

'While we've often heard of crab mentality or tearing one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite. The strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea,' she said.

Bea concluded: 'I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realise that when one rises, we all rise.'

this answer not winning miss universe and ended up as a 3rd runner up when the other answers are not it doesn’t sit right with me #MissUniverse#MissUniverse2026 pic.twitter.com/pzCXnouSUO — julie (@tzujuliee) November 25, 2026

It should’ve been Philippines or DR…but they gave it to PR because she’s the host. — k 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 (@wecantbelove) November 25, 2026

Much of the reaction centred on Bea's answer to the final question. One X user said about the answer finishing outside the top three: 'This answer not winning Miss Universe and ended up as a 3rd runner up when the other answers are not it doesn't sit right with me.'

Other supporters argued that either the Philippines or the Dominican Republic should have won.

What Did Jennifer Barreto Say in Her Final Answer?

Barreto shared a different perspective when asked the same final question. She said the world needed capable leaders who could set an example and listen to their communities.

'I hope that I can create a longitudinal impact by listening to the community needs. When we listen to the community needs, and we adjust the strategies to prevent harmful behaviours according to their needs, then that's when the impact happens,' she said.

She added the world needs leaders that are 'proficient.' The leaders should stand up for themselves and set the example and the bar.

Earlier, Barreto also faced an individual question about artificial intelligence: 'As artificial intelligence grows, what is the most important human value we should never lose?'

She replied: 'Artificial intelligence came here to stay, and I think the most important thing is to use it carefully.'

She also said she was not worried about how far artificial intelligence might advance, stressing the importance of using the technology responsibly. Although her response was not necessarily poorly received, some viewers found it underwhelming.

Puerto Rico's Home-Soil Victory Adds to the Debate

Barreto's win was particularly significant because Puerto Rico hosted the competition. The event had already faced scrutiny over the public funding committed to staging it.

The Puerto Rican government committed $8.7 million (£6.6 million) towards hosting the pageant. Questions about payments and invoices reached the Puerto Rican Senate, which sought further documentation over discrepancies in the funding arrangements.

The funding dispute does not establish that Barreto received preferential treatment or that the judging was influenced by Puerto Rico hosting the event. Nevertheless, her victory on home soil has given disappointed fans another reason to question the outcome.