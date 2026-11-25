Miss Universe Russia's Aleksandra Stashkevich drew attention during the 75th Miss Universe competition after a backbend prompted comparisons with Bea Millan-Windorski's signature 'liyad' walk. The Russian contestant's pose, which saw her lean her upper body backwards, prompted pageant followers to joke that the Philippine representative had been 'left out of the group', turning a stage moment into an online comparison.

The discussion was highlighted in a social media post featuring Stashkevich's backbend alongside the playful caption, 'Bea Millan Windorski left the group'. The wording was a joke about one contestant matching or surpassing another's stage move, not a claim that Bea had physically left a group.

Why Stashkevich's Backbend Drew Attention

The comments showed a divided response. One Filipino fan joked, 'Bea, someone is challenging you', translated from Filipino, while another wrote, 'That's definitely a liyad', also translated from Filipino, emphasising the backward lean. Others were less impressed: commenters described the move as 'not as graceful as Miss Philippines', called it 'tacky' and accused Stashkevich of being a 'copycat'. One asked whether the pose was intended for another pageant. The reactions indicate a lively discussion, rather than a unanimous view that the Russian contestant had outperformed Bea.

Stashkevich's sporting background offers context for the flexibility displayed on stage. She is a seven-time Russian national cheer-sport champion and a candidate for master of sport. The 21-year-old from Tyumen spent more than 11 years in sport and competed at Miss Russia 2023, reaching the Top 10 and winning its talent competition with a dance-and-acrobatics performance.

She also studies journalism at Tyumen State University and has worked as a sports correspondent, including with hockey club Rubin and football club Tyumen. Her athletic training helps explain her comfort with demanding physical movements, although the backbend itself should be judged from the competition footage.

Bea's Signature 'Liyad' Walk

Millan-Windorski's 'liyad', a backward lean incorporated into her runway presentation, became a recognisable feature of her pageant performances. The movement was noticed by Philippine pageant supporters and became part of the way audiences identified her stage presence. The comparison with Stashkevich therefore centred not simply on flexibility, but on a distinctive pose associated with Bea.

The discussion does not establish that Stashkevich copied Bea, and the contestants have not been shown to be involved in a personal dispute. It reflects how closely pageant followers scrutinise contestants' walks and signature movements.

Different Outcomes at Miss Universe 2026

Stashkevich represented Russia at the 75th Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She also presented a national costume inspired by the Golden Fish from Alexander Pushkin's fairy tale, designed by Kyrgyz designer Arzubek Vonama. However, she did not advance to the Top 30.

Millan-Windorski, meanwhile, progressed to the Top Five and finished as third runner-up. Her evening-gown presentation featured her signature walk, keeping the 'liyad' in focus during the competition. The final took place on 24 November in Puerto Rico, corresponding to 25 November in the Philippines.

The contrasting results added context to the online comparison: Bea reached the final stages, while Stashkevich's backbend nevertheless generated discussion among fans after the Russian contestant's performance.