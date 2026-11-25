Since Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop appeared in an Avengers: Doomsday trailer for the first time, fans have been speculating which other characters could join the MCU's biggest crossover event yet. While a good number of legacy X-Men characters have been featured in Doomsday marketing, a few heroes appear to have been shut out.

Two notable absences are Storm and Rogue, played by Halle Berry and Anna Paquin in the Bryan Singer-helmed X-Men films of the 2000s. So, are they appearing in Doomsday? The Russo brothers are not giving much away.

The Russos Keep Fans Guessing

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked why Storm and Rogue have not appeared alongside the other X-Men in Doomsday teasers. Rather than offering a direct answer, Joe Russo said the roster of characters featured in the film 'was really targeted. It was really specific.'

Anthony said, 'With the X-Men, we got to really deep dive and think about their histories as characters, their experiences, and how this particular moment in time was gonna affect them. There's such a rich history to them that we really do bring them to the film as if it's their movie, as well.'

Unsurprisingly, the Russos are tight-lipped about their upcoming Marvel event. With a total of four MCU directorial credits heading into Doomsday, Joe and Anthony are all too familiar with Marvel Studios' code of secrecy when it comes to Avengers films.

Still, their response to the 'Where are Storm and Rogue' question won't stop fans from speculating about the possibility of Berry and Paquin appearing in Doomsday.

The multiverse mash-up of our dreams. 🤩 Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and a ton more MCU stars assemble for EW’s digital cover, directed by the Russo brothers.



“To put us all in a room together, you would expect it to feel atomic. And yet it was like [an] immediate family.… pic.twitter.com/QLuen0RgD4 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 24, 2026

The Clock Is Ticking for Legacy Characters

After all, the characters that they have shared the screen with appear to have been given major emotional beats in this film. From Cyclops unleashing an enraged optic blast to a disheveled Professor X and Magneto sharing an emotional moment, the mutants of the Singer films have been bestowed seats of prominence. So, why not Storm and Rogue?

There is one important caveat. While Paquin has not publicly commented about potentially appearing in Doomsday, Berry has categorically stated that she is not part of the film. Speaking to ScreenRant's Todd Gilchrist in February, Berry said: 'While I'm sad I won't be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat.'

That comment has only fuelled theories that Marvel may still have plans for legacy X-Men characters beyond Doomsday. Time may be running short, however. At this year's D23, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige already introduced the first set of actors set to play the MCU's next generation of mutants. Their on-screen debut will be the franchise's planned 2028 X-Men reboot.

Among the performers presented at D23 were Inde Navarrette, who is set to play Rogue, and Maya Boyd, who has been cast as Storm. If Berry, Paquin and other stars from the Fox era are to return for one final appearance, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars could represent their last opportunity before Marvel fully transitions to its new X-Men lineup.