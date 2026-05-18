Set to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic, following Odysseus' (Matt Damon) long journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

One of the film's most talked-about aspects is its star-studded cast, with several actors' roles still undisclosed, including Elliot Page.

Following the release of the trailer, many fans speculated that Page will be portraying Achilles, the legendary Greek warrior. However, a new rumour suggests that the actor may actually be playing Elpenor instead.

Elliot Page Rumoured to Be Playing Elpenor in 'The Odyssey'

In The Odyssey trailer, Page's character appears covered in mud while delivering the line, 'Who's looking after your wife and son?'

Many viewers initially theorised that the actor was playing the ghost of Achilles. However, a newer rumour points toward Elpenor, the youngest member of Odysseus' crew. The rumour appears to have originated from the X account Nolan Archives, while a Reddit post also made the same claim a few days earlier.

Elliot Page is expected to play Elpenor, the youngest crew member on Odysseus’ ship in THE ODYSSEY, not Achilles. pic.twitter.com/XOeaQCycxM — Nolan Archives (@NolanAnalyst) May 14, 2026

In Homer's Odyssey, Elpenor dies after drunkenly falling from a roof. He later becomes the first spirit Odysseus encounters in the Underworld and begs him to return to Aeaea to give his body a proper burial.

With Page covered in mud, it appears that the actor is playing a character doomed to the Underworld. However, Page's role has not been officially confirmed yet.

'The Odyssey' Faces Early Backlash Ahead of Release

Following the success of Oppenheimer, anticipation for the director's next project has remained high. However, The Odyssey has already faced criticism ahead of its release.

After the trailer was released, some viewers questioned the use of modern speech and American accents in an ancient Greece setting. In one scene, Robert Pattinson's Antinous tells Telemachus (Tom Holland), 'You're pining for a daddy you didn't even know, like some sniveling bastard.' Telemachus later says, 'My dad is coming home.'

Some viewers criticised the use of the word 'dad', arguing that 'father' would have been more appropriate for the setting.

the concept of them using the word “daddy” in ancient greece https://t.co/LG18MKZLPB — 🎋 (@percyapollos) May 5, 2026

The film has also received complaints regarding historical accuracy, with some fans comparing Agamemnon's armor to Batman's. Others questioned Nolan's casting decisions, particularly the inclusion of Travis Scott.

Addressing the criticism, Nolan explained his reasoning behind casting Travis Scott. 'I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,' he said.

Christopher Nolan defends casting rapper Travis Scott to star in ‘The Odyssey.’



“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap.”



The film, based on Greek mythology, also stars trans actress… pic.twitter.com/tDUDyVnHZm — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 13, 2026

The director also defended the armour in the film. He told TIME, 'There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze. The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days. You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it and then use sulfur. With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.'

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elliot Page.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 17 July 2026.