Anne Hathaway recently opened up about getting cast in The Devil Wears Prada, sharing that she was the ninth actress considered for the role.

In the 2006 film, Hathaway portrayed Andrea 'Andy' Sachs, an aspiring journalist who lands a job as an assistant to the Runway Editor-in-Chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Hathaway reprised the role in the 2026 sequel, which follows her character two decades after leaving Runway as she returns to the fashion magazine as a Features Editor amid a major PR crisis.

In a joint Capital interview with her co-star Emily Blunt, Hathaway reflected on the casting process and joked that the eight other actresses who were considered for the role are 'tattooed' on her brain.

Anne Hathaway Wasn't the First Choice to Play Andy Sachs

"I wasn't the first choice to play Andy Sachs, I was actually the ninth choice," Hathaway said.

Blunt then asked whether Hathaway could remember the actresses considered before her, to which Hathaway replied, 'Of course I can, they're tattooed on my brain all these years later.'

Hathaway then added, 'It was kind of amazing, because I'm just like, "Why is everyone turning down this amazing part in this amazing movie?" I couldn't figure it out. So now I like to, you know, kid myself and think that it was like some kind of destiny.'

Blunt added that there's 'no one else' who could play the character, to which Hathaway responded, 'So sweet.' She then recalled how determined she was to land the role despite repeated setbacks.

'They're like, "We're going to go to someone else." I'm like, "Okay, but I'm still here." And the reason I felt really strongly that I should keep putting myself forward, and I shouldn't take my eye off the prize, was because the project just had this really unbelievable, like almost mystical, magnetism to it, and I could feel it. I just was like, "It doesn't matter how you get on this project, just get on it"', Hathaway said.

Other Actresses Considered for the Role

Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst, Juliette Lewis, Natalie Portman, and Scarlett Johansson are among the actresses who auditioned for the role, according to Marie Claire. Rachel McAdams and Kate Hudson were considered, but both turned down the part.

McAdams was reportedly the first choice, but despite being offered the role three times, she declined. The actress later reflected on the situation, saying, 'I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.'

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'There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing,' McAdams added.

Kate Hudson also recently revealed she turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts.

'It wasn't that I decided not to. It was like one of those things. There was, like, scheduling stuff. It was in conversation and there was all these things happening and I decided not to,' the actress said.

'Things like that, you're like, "Oh God, I wished that worked out". Because you know, who doesn't want to work with Meryl Streep? But you know what? Anne shines like the bright star she is. She's amazing,' Hudson added.