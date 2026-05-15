Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has reportedly drawn her ex-husband Kanye West back into the drama, with Star Magazine claiming the rapper has been secretly calling Hamilton to share unflattering private details about the reality mogul in recent weeks.

For context, Kardashian and Hamilton have only recently gone public as a couple after months of speculation, appearing hand in hand in New York in early May following a Broadway performance of The Fear of 13, Kardashian's first producing project. Their debut as a fully fledged item came after quieter sightings at Nobu Malibu in April and a very deliberate joint appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl, where they arrived in coordinated black outfits.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton fueled dating rumors as they stepped out together in Tokyo, with the SKIMS founder wrapping her arm around the Formula 1 star during the outing. https://t.co/mQ3go2nC06 pic.twitter.com/WUVeFZXqKw — E! News (@enews) March 23, 2026

None of the parties involved has commented on the fresh claims about West's alleged behaviour, so the reported calls and motives remain unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Read more Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Really Dating? Photography Agencies Reportedly Prove Their Romance Is Staged Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Really Dating? Photography Agencies Reportedly Prove Their Romance Is Staged

Kanye West's Alleged Calls As Kim Kardashian Moves On

According to Star Magazine, which cites an unnamed source, 48-year-old West has been 'planting seeds of doubt' in Hamilton's mind as the 41-year-old driver's romance with Kim Kardashian has accelerated. The insider alleges West has 'more than once' managed to get Hamilton on the phone and then 'spill all sorts of private details about Kim that paint her in a very bad light.'

The informant characterises the behaviour as 'manipulative,' claiming West has presented the conversations as an act of concern for Hamilton rather than an act of malice. However, the mole did not specify what personal information was allegedly shared, nor when the calls took place.

Lewis Hamilton on Kim Kardashian:



“Kim is a very wonderful woman, my mom loves her, my dog loves her, my cat loves her, my Ferraris love her… that’s all I can say.



Interviewer:

nice, you know there are people who are happy with your new relationship with Kim and there’s the… pic.twitter.com/iWdxCX2KXh — Hisom🏴‍☠️ (@Hisomtheboat) May 9, 2026

The reported tension is sharpened by the fact that West and Hamilton were once on friendly terms. During West's marriage to Kim Kardashian, Hamilton was welcomed into the family circle to the point of spending Easter at the couple's then marital home. The dynamic has shifted dramatically since Kardashian filed for divorce four years ago, and West has remarried, tying the knot with Bianca Censori in 2022.

The source insists that despite his new marriage, West 'can't stand seeing Kim move on' and allegedly 'doesn't want her to be with anyone else — and especially not Lewis.'

It's not hard to understand why Kim Kardashian's dating Lewis Hamilton -- the Ferrari superstar popped his top for a shirtless selfie ... and, whew! 😍 https://t.co/uq47XrQPJo pic.twitter.com/1PyCmhWZU6 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2026

Again, these are uncorroborated claims resting on a single anonymous account, with no documentary evidence offered by Star Magazine.

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Take Relationship Public

While the off-stage narrative is messy, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been busy crafting a very public, very glossy version of their new relationship.

In early May, the pair skipped a couples' moment on the Met Gala steps but stayed on in New York, heading out to see The Fear of 13 on Broadway. It is a project that matters to Kardashian beyond the red carpet: the production aligns with her longstanding interest in criminal justice reform and marks her first outing as a Broadway producer.

Why does kim kardashian choose to date lewis hamilton instead of kanye west pic.twitter.com/8ZeJyclFQ5 — Julianne (@JULI_Julianne_0) May 14, 2026

Their post-Met theatre date, as per Vogue, gave fans a clearer look at how the couple presents together. Kardashian chose a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look adapted from the fashion house's spring 2022 couture collection, notably wearing jeans for the first time in a long stretch. Predictably, they were not standard denim. She paired an icy blue, long-sleeved corseted top with light blue jeans cut with an asymmetric waist, sky-high sandals, and a slick up-do, alongside her trademark heavy blush, long lashes, and nude lip.

Hamilton, seen holding her hand outside the venue, opted for practical comfort. The seven-time F1 race winner wore a taupe track jacket with matching trousers and brown lace-up dress shoes, a low-key foil to Kardashian's sculpted, high-drama aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian appears to be full speed ahead with Lewis Hamilton at the Super Bowl. https://t.co/AlNN5QEIcQ pic.twitter.com/8qTBUlpbKh — E! News (@enews) February 9, 2026

It was Kardashian's second recent visit to the theatre. The weekend before the Met Gala, she attended another performance of The Fear of 13 with her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner, and Kylie's partner, Timothée Chalamet. On that occasion, she turned up in a pale yellow silk cheongsam from Christian Dior's spring 1997 collection, accessorised with a tiny silver Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin, one of the rarest iterations of the Birkin line.

Away from Broadway and Manhattan, Kardashian and Hamilton have made a point of carving out time together across continents. The couple has reportedly fit in trips to Tokyo, the English countryside, Coachella in California, and dates in Arizona, as well as their Nobu Malibu outing in April, where Kardashian's wardrobe began to lean towards a sportier edge with an unmistakably F1 influence.

kim kardashian says her boyfriend lewis hamilton played kanye in the car during their vacation in arizona:



‘‘it was funny the first time, but then he went through nearly every song he’s ever made, it was a very long car ride.’’ pic.twitter.com/HNdhwpKVpb — aremu (@ilyremy9) May 11, 2026

The Star Magazine source suggests Hamilton's status is part of what unsettles West, describing the driver as 'the full package' and noting he is 'good looking, athletic' and, in their words, has 'more money than Kanye does.'

The same insider claims West is 'threatened' and willing to 'do anything he can to sabotage the relationship,' while also conceding that Hamilton 'isn't going to be easily intimidated.'

None of those assertions has been backed up by independent reporting, and neither West's representatives nor those of Kardashian or Hamilton are quoted in the original piece responding to or acknowledging the allegations.

Kanye West feels betrayed by Lewis Hamilton for dating Kim Kardashian Source reported that Ye said "he was my best friend, now he's with Kim".



Source also reported that Back when Kanye was still married to Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton was a regular guest at their home. They… pic.twitter.com/woy8Chnn4w — SIR1⭐️ (@sa10nee) May 12, 2026

For now, what can be confirmed is more straightforward: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are continuing to appear together in public, and, with the Formula 1 season underway, attention is likely to shift to whether Kim's next headline moment arrives not on a carpet or a Broadway stage, but in the paddock.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's reps for comments.