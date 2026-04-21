Excitement around The Devil Wears Prada 2 reached new heights after key cast members were seen together in New York City this week, sparking a wave of reactions online. The reunion of the film's original stars has reignited interest in the long-awaited sequel, which is set to hit cinemas on 1 May 2026.

According to a celebrity photo roundup, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, the original cast of The Devil Wears Prada, were all spotted together at SiriusXM Studios in New York. The appearance marked a rare public moment featuring the core cast, drawing attention from both media outlets and fans following the film's promotion, as shared by People.

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The recent sighting of the film's cast in New York was linked to a promotional stop at SiriusXM Studios, where the stars gathered for an interview and conversation ahead of the film's release. SiriusXM Studios is a major media hub in the US, known for hosting in-depth interviews with actors, musicians, and public figures for its satellite radio and digital platforms.

Cast Chemistry Fuels Excitement

Fresh interviews with the film's leading stars have added to the growing anticipation for the sequel, highlighting the dynamic between returning cast members. During a SiriusXM special, Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), Emily Blunt (Emily), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel) reflected on working together again and shared behind-the-scenes insights from filming the much-anticipated sequel.

The conversation touched on everything from shooting at real fashion events to their experiences during the press tour, reinforcing the strong rapport that defined the original film. The discussion also hinted at how the cast has settled back into their roles while adapting to a more modern setting, giving fans a clearer sense of how the sequel balances nostalgia with a fresh perspective.

The sight of the cast together, both during the SiriusXM appearance and surrounding promotional events, has reignited enthusiasm for the long-awaited sequel. Fans have celebrated the return of the original ensemble, whose performances in the 2006 film helped turn it into a cultural phenomenon.

Red Carpet Fashion Steals The Spotlight

The excitement extended beyond street sightings to the film's high-profile New York premiere, where the cast delivered a series of standout fashion moments. According to Vogue, the premier was an event that featured bold, high-fashion looks from major designers, reflecting the franchise's deep ties to the fashion world.

Stars appeared in pieces from leading labels such as Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Valentino, and the iconic Prada, with each look emphasising individuality and modern style.

Anne Hathaway drew particular attention in a striking custom red Louis Vuitton dress by Nicolas Ghesquière and pink gold Bulgari jewels, while Meryl Streep stole the spotlight with a powerful aesthetic that nodded to her iconic character, Miranda Priestly, according to People.

A Sequel With Major Expectations

With its original cast returning and a storyline that reflects shifts in the fashion industry, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Its New York sightings, paired with high-impact red carpet moments, have only amplified the buzz.

As fans continue to react to each new appearance, one thing is clear: the sequel isn't just revisiting a beloved story, it's reclaiming its place at the centre of both pop culture and fashion.