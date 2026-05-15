Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering a temporary move to Europe as they continue to navigate the public and legal fallout linked to the film It Ends With Us and its director, Justin Baldoni.

According to reports, the couple has discussed stepping away from the United States to distance themselves from the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the dispute.

While no final decision has been confirmed, sources suggest the idea is being treated as a potential 'reset' period rather than a permanent relocation.

The couple, who currently live in New York with their four children, are said to be evaluating how a move abroad could impact their family life, schooling, and professional commitments.

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Fallout From It Ends With Us Legal Dispute

The reported discussions follow a highly publicised legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, which centred on the production of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during filming, allegations he has denied. The case escalated into multiple legal actions involving defamation, counterclaims, and third-party claims, culminating in a settlement in 2026.

Court records and reporting show that the dispute extended beyond the two principals, drawing in production companies and representatives, and becoming one of Hollywood's most closely watched legal conflicts of recent years.

In April 2026, the majority of Lively's claims were dismissed or narrowed ahead of trial, while Baldoni's countersuit against Lively and associated parties was also dismissed prior to settlement proceedings.

'Desire For Distance From Hollywood Pressure'

The recent reports indicate that the couple's consideration of a move to Europe is tied to a desire for privacy and reduced media attention amid an intense period of public scrutiny.

Sources cited in multiple outlets have described the potential relocation as a way to 'step back' from Hollywood pressures while continuing to manage professional obligations on a case-by-case basis.

The couple's situation has also been influenced by broader industry reaction to the controversy, with some reports suggesting Lively's public profile has been affected by the ongoing dispute, including changes in project visibility and media engagement.

However, other recent coverage has highlighted that Lively remains active in new film projects and is working to reposition her career following the settlement.

Family Considerations Remain Central

Despite speculation, sources close to the situation indicate that any decision would depend heavily on the couple's children and their established lives in the United States.

The pair share four children, and reports suggest schooling, friendships, and long-term stability are major factors in whether a move abroad would be realistic.

Previous reporting has also noted that Reynolds has professional ties to the United Kingdom, including his co-ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, which has occasionally fuelled speculation about a possible transatlantic base.

A Temporary Reset, Not A Permanent Exit

At this stage, there is no confirmation that Lively and Reynolds are preparing to permanently leave the United States.

Instead, the situation is being characterised in reporting as an exploration of temporary relocation options, reflecting a broader trend among high-profile figures seeking privacy breaks amid sustained media attention.

The couple has not publicly commented on the speculation, and representatives have not issued formal statements confirming any relocation plans.

For now, the idea of a Europe move remains exactly that, a consideration rather than a commitment, as the pair weigh the balance between family stability, professional obligations, and the ongoing impact of one of Hollywood's most closely followed legal disputes.